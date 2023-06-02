Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: June 2

The Cubs traded Vinny Nittoli, who had just opted out of his deal, to the Mets. We don’t know what the Cubs got in return, but it was probably someone named “cash.”

To take Nittoli’s spot on the Iowa Cubs roster, the Cubs took Jordan Holloway off of the injured list.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs split two games with the Columbus Clippers (Guardians), winning the finish of yesterday’s game 9-8 in ten innings and losing the regularly-scheduled game, 15-2.

Nick Neidert started yesterday and allowed three runs on five hits over five innings. He struck out five and walked one.

Anthony Kay did not allow a run or a hit over two innings of relief. He walked one and struck out three.

Bailey Horn pitched the top of the tenth yesterday and got the win. He allowed a two-out walk, but no other baserunners and the automatic runner never advanced from second. Horn struck out one.

Manuel Rodríguez gave up three runs in the top of the ninth, but in the bottom of the ninth, left fielder Yonathan Perlaza tied the game back up with a two-out, bases-loaded three-run double. Perlaza doubled three times in yesterday’s game, going 3 for 6 with a stolen base. He scored three times and had the three RBI.

Yesterday’s game was suspended in the bottom of the tenth with the bases-loaded, one out, and a 2-1 count on Chase Strumpf. Strumpf hit a grounder up the middle that scored the winning run. There were only two pitches thrown today.

But yesterday. Strumpf was 0 for 3 with two walks. He scored once and had the one run batted in.

Second baseman Nick Madrigal kept his batting average at .500 by going 3 for 6 with a double and a triple. He scored twice and had two RBI.

Catcher Miguel Amaya was 2 for 3 with three walks. (One in the tenth was intentional) Amaya scored one run and drove in two.

Right fielder Darius Hill was 2 for 4 with a walk. He scored one run.

Here’s Perlaza’s game-tying double.

Yonathan Perlaza, one of the most under the radar Cubs prospects, just keeps hitting. Bases-clearing double in the 9th to tie it for the Iowa Cubs. Now up to a .950 OPS this season. pic.twitter.com/R2lRuvd0Pk — Aldo Soto (@AldoSoto21) June 1, 2023

Today’s game was pretty much all Columbus from the start. Ben Brown gave up a two-run home run and a three-run home run, both in the first inning. He settled down after that, but that was little consolation. Brown’s final line was five runs on three hits over four innings. Two of the five runs were unearned because of a Sergio Alcántara error in the first. Brown walked five and struck out two.

Michael Rucker threw 2.1 scoreless innings of relief. He gave up one hit, walked one and struck out one.

Infielder Jared Young ended up throwing the final 1.1 innings and he didn’t allow any runs, although he did let three inherited base runners to score.

Both of Iowa’s runs came on a home run by DH Chase Strumpf in the second inning. It was Strumpf’s second Triple-A home run in just three games. He has nine home runs overall. Strumpf went 1 for 3.

Iowa had just three hits in game two.

Strumpf’s home run:

Chase Strumpf gets us on the board with his second Triple-A home run! pic.twitter.com/RPjyOIibcg — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) June 3, 2023

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were put out by the Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds), 7-5.

Porter Hodge started and took the loss. Hodge gave up six runs on just two hits over 4.2 innings. Hodge also walked two and hit three batters. He struck out four.

Third baseman BJ Murray was 2 for 4 with an RBI triple.

First baseman Haydn McGeary went 2 for 4. He drove in one run on a fielder’s choice and he scored on Murray’s triple.

Catcher Pablo Aliendo was 2 for 4 with a double and one run scored.

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong was 0 for 2 with three walks and a stolen base. He scored twice.

Murray’s triple:

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were cooked by the Ft. Wayne TinCaps (Padres), 4-3.

For the second-straight start, Brandon Birdsell allowed four runs. Birdsell pitched 3.2 innings and was touched for seven hits. He walked two and struck out five.

Joe Nahas was perfect in 3.1 innings of relief, allowing no baserunners. Nahas did not have a strikeout.

All three South Bend runs came in the eighth inning. The first two came home on a single by second baseman James Triantos. Triantos was 2 for 4.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were losing to the Salem Red Sox 2-0 after three innings when the game was suspended because of rain. The two teams will finish the game tomorrow, followed by a seven-inning game.