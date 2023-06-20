Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates preview, Tuesday 6/20, 6:05 CT

Tuesday notes...

Last night’s 8-0 win was the Cubs’ 78th shutout at Pittsburgh since 1901, in 1,191 games there. Only three of those shutouts have been by larger margins: 11-0 in 1908, 10-0 in 1961 and 9-0 in 2021. The Cubs had won four earlier games by 8-0, in 1909, 1922, 1936 and 1989. They had not scored more than six runs in any previous shutout at Pittsburgh while making no more than one extra-base hit, as they did last night. MORE ON SHUTOUTS: The shutout Monday was the Cubs’ eighth of the year. They had just 11 all of last year. In recent years, here are the Cubs’ shutout totals: 2021, 8; 2020, 8; 2019, 10; 2018, 18; 2017, 8; 2016, 15; 2015, 21.

Marcus Stroman, RHP vs. Johan Oviedo, RHP

Here we have another pitching rematch from last week at Wrigley, this one from Thursday, June 15.

Marcus Stroman allowed two runs in the third inning, but completed another good outing, six innings, four hits, two runs, five strikeouts.

Over Stroman’s last six starts: 1.51 ERA, 0.871 WHIP, just one home run allowed in 41⅓ innings.

Johan Oviedo stymied the Cubs for the first four innings and allowed just one run, then they exploded for a five-run fifth, with three of the runs charged to Oviedo.

Another one just like that, please

