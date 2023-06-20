 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cub Tracks’ Miked up

#Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. Mike Tauchman and the Cubs win their 8th out of the last 10.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Chicago Cubs v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The narrative is beginning to approach what a lot of us thought obvious long ago;, namely, that Christopher Morel should be spending as much time as possible at third to develop a feel for it as that should be his permanent position. Patrick Wisdom has been a good enough placeholder but he’s hit himself out of a job at this point and he was never going to be the solution at third.

He wasn’t at third Monday, with the right-handed pitcher Osvaldo Bido on the hill for the Bucs. Pittsburgh-area native Ian Happ and his 49-game on-base streak led the team into PNC Park for a series of three games before the Cubs cross the big pond to go play in London.

The Cubs got crooked early and Drew Smyly continued his fine pitching. He got into a little uncustomary walk trouble but wiggled off the X. Mike Tauchman and Nico Hoerner had multi-RBI games and Dansby Swanson and Seiya Suzuki chipped in also as the Cubs won in regulation. Ian Happ walked, and his on-base streak vs. Pittsburgh is now 50 games long.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...