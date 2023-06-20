Cub Tracks’ Miked up

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The narrative is beginning to approach what a lot of us thought obvious long ago;, namely, that Christopher Morel should be spending as much time as possible at third to develop a feel for it as that should be his permanent position. Patrick Wisdom has been a good enough placeholder but he’s hit himself out of a job at this point and he was never going to be the solution at third.

He wasn’t at third Monday, with the right-handed pitcher Osvaldo Bido on the hill for the Bucs. Pittsburgh-area native Ian Happ and his 49-game on-base streak led the team into PNC Park for a series of three games before the Cubs cross the big pond to go play in London.

The Cubs got crooked early and Drew Smyly continued his fine pitching. He got into a little uncustomary walk trouble but wiggled off the X. Mike Tauchman and Nico Hoerner had multi-RBI games and Dansby Swanson and Seiya Suzuki chipped in also as the Cubs won in regulation. Ian Happ walked, and his on-base streak vs. Pittsburgh is now 50 games long.

Cubs shut out the Pirates!



Tauchman: 3-for-5, 3 RBI

Hoerner: 2 RBI

Smyly: 5 IP, 0 ER pic.twitter.com/o8ExLqpP4o — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 20, 2023

Tauchman's third hit and third RBI on the night! pic.twitter.com/NJmFs7jIfU — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 20, 2023

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

“Putting him at the top, really our offense has started going.”



David Ross on Mike Tauchman in the leadoff spot. pic.twitter.com/f2fXwPkEJq — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 20, 2023

Cubs manager David Ross gives an update on Miguel Amaya ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/yULYYpFvPx — Ryan Herrera (@ryan_a_herrera) June 18, 2023

Food for Thought:

Science was done differently back in the day.https://t.co/aXbKeSV9fY — IFLScience (@IFLScience) June 19, 2023

The effects the added pressure had on his physical body are really starting to show. https://t.co/7N64PUH1oD — Futurism (@futurism) June 19, 2023

The water had been there for over 2 billion years, and contained traces of life.https://t.co/FUM40x4JG6 — IFLScience (@IFLScience) June 17, 2023

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!