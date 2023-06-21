Baseball history unpacked, June 21

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Today in baseball history:
- 1890 - Silver King pitches the only no-hitter in the history of the Players League in a losing cause. King’s Chicago Pirates lose at home on errors to the Brooklyn Wonders, 1-0. Because his team chooses to bat first, he does not pitch the 9th inning. (2)
- 1907 - The Cubs top the Cardinals, 2-0, as C Johnny Kling throws out all four would-be St. Louis base stealers. Three-Finger Brown wins his 10th straight game. (2) Box score.
- 1916 - Rube Foster of the Red Sox no-hits the Yankees 2-0, for the first no-hitter in Fenway Park, beating Bob Shawkey. Harry Hooper leads the offense with three hits. Red Sox president Joseph Lannin hands Rube a $100 bonus and each of his Sox teammates receive a gold-handled pocket knife engraved with the date. (2)
- 1939 - The New York Yankees announce Lou Gehrig’s retirement, based on the report that he has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The 36-year-old star will remain with the team as captain. (1,2)
- 1964 - On Father’s Day at Shea Stadium, Jim Bunning fans 10, drives in two runs, and pitches the first perfect game (excluding Don Larsen’s 1956 World Series effort and Harvey Haddix’s 1959 extra-inning loss) since Charlie Robertson’s on April 30, 1922. Philadelphia beats the Mets, 6-0. Bunning also becomes the first pitcher to win no-hitters in both leagues, and Gus Triandos becomes the first catcher to catch a no-hitter in each league. Bunning throws just 90 pitches in winning his second no-hitter. The next time Bunning faces the Mets he will shut them out. The Mets don’t fare much better in the nightcap as 18-year-old rookie Rick Wise wins his first game and gives up just three hits for an 8-2 win. The Phils increase their National League lead to two games over the Giants. (1,2)
- 1968 - It’s been a bad week for the Cubs, but they end their scoreless streak at 48 innings, tying a major league mark set in 1906, beating the Reds, 3-2, behind Joe Niekro. George Culver is the losing pitcher, allowing the Cubs’ first score in the third inning when he gives up a walk with the sacks full. The five straight shutout losses also tie a league mark. The streak started on June 15th, the final eight innings of a loss to Atlanta and continued with the following games: a 1-0 loss to Phil Niekro in 11 innings; a 1-0 loss to the Cards’ Nellie Briles; a 4-0 one-hitter tossed by Steve Carlton and a 1-0 loss to Bob Gibson. During the drought, Fergie Jenkins allows one run in 18 innings but is charged with a loss and a no-decision. (2). Here’s Al’s article on this topic from its 50th anniversary in 2018.
- 2008 - In a match-up of two first-place Chicago teams, the Cubs top the Sox in interleague play. In a nine-run fourth, the Cubs hit four homers — a three-run shot by Aramis Ramirez, one blast by Mike Fontenot and two by Jim Edmonds. (2)
Cubs birthdays: Matt Kilroy, Jackie Collum, Rick Sutcliffe*, Jeff Baker.
Today in history:
- 1788 - US Constitution comes into effect when New Hampshire is the ninth state to ratify it.
- 1893 - Firt Ferris wheel opens at Columbian Exposition in Chicago.
- 1945 - US defeat Japanese forces on Okinawa.
- 1946 - Bill Veeck buys MLB’s Cleveland Indians for $2.2 million.
