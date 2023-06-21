 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Baseball history unpacked, June 21

A thrice-weekly digest, replete with #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB content, gathered from reputable sources. Lou Gehrig retires, the Red Baron’s birthday, and other stories.

By Duane Pesice
Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Matt Kilroy, Jackie Collum, Rick Sutcliffe*, Jeff Baker.

Today in history:

  • 1788 - US Constitution comes into effect when New Hampshire is the ninth state to ratify it.
  • 1893 - Firt Ferris wheel opens at Columbian Exposition in Chicago.
  • 1945 - US defeat Japanese forces on Okinawa.
  • 1946 - Bill Veeck buys MLB’s Cleveland Indians for $2.2 million.

