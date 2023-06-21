Baseball history unpacked, June 21

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Matt Kilroy, Jackie Collum, Rick Sutcliffe*, Jeff Baker.

Today in history:

1788 - US Constitution comes into effect when New Hampshire is the ninth state to ratify it.

- US Constitution comes into effect when New Hampshire is the ninth state to ratify it. 1893 - Firt Ferris wheel opens at Columbian Exposition in Chicago.

- Firt Ferris wheel opens at Columbian Exposition in Chicago. 1945 - US defeat Japanese forces on Okinawa.

- US defeat Japanese forces on Okinawa. 1946 - Bill Veeck buys MLB’s Cleveland Indians for $2.2 million.

Common sources:

*pictured.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid, so that we can address that to the originators and provide clarity if not ‘truth’. Nothing is posted here without at least one instance of corroboration (this also includes the history bullets). Thanks for reading, and thanks also for your cooperation.