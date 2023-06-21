 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Outside The Confines: The Reds Revolution

The Reds are red-hot. So are the Giants. A look ahead to the trade deadline and an assessment of the new rules. And other baseball news.

By Josh Timmers
Colorado Rockies v Cincinnati Reds Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images

It kinda stinks when the Cubs win eight of 10 and still fall two games farther back of the team in first place. At least that team wasn’t in first place when the streak started and the Cubs have passed the team that was in first place 10 games ago.

You picked the right sport, Victor. And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.

