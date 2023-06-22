 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks scuttles Pirates

#Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. The Professor is back. Nico should be an All-Star. Cubs sweep the series and head across the big pond two games under .500.

By Duane Pesice
Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

RIP George Frazier.

Dansby Swanson and Codi Heuer both suffered injuries Tuesday. Heuer’s sounds more serious — Swanson got his X-rays and there’s no breakage, Ross says he should be back by Saturday. Heuer threw a pitch a mile over the backstop and doubled up in pain.

The Reds will lose someday. And, if the Cubs keep playing like this, they’ll be in the passing lane.

In all of the above cases, we await developments.

Rich Hill forsook his wheelchair for the mound Wednesday, opposed by The Professor, Kyle Hendricks. Runs were hard to come by. Harder for the Pirates than the Cubs, who put up a crooked number in the third and added insurance in the sixth.

Ian Happ extended his on-base streak, tying the club record of 52. 10,000 BCB points for whoever names the player or players that Ian tied.

Team RBI leader Nico Hoerner added on. Nicky drove in two.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!

