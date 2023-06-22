Cub Tracks scuttles Pirates

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

RIP George Frazier.

Dansby Swanson and Codi Heuer both suffered injuries Tuesday. Heuer’s sounds more serious — Swanson got his X-rays and there’s no breakage, Ross says he should be back by Saturday. Heuer threw a pitch a mile over the backstop and doubled up in pain.

David Ross said Dansby Swanson would be playing today if it were the playoffs, but they're taking advantage of the days off coming up, especially with a quick turnaround after a night game. "Almost certainly one game," Ross said about expected time missed for Swanson. — Sahadev Sharma (@sahadevsharma) June 21, 2023

The Reds will lose someday. And, if the Cubs keep playing like this, they’ll be in the passing lane.

In all of the above cases, we await developments.

Rich Hill forsook his wheelchair for the mound Wednesday, opposed by The Professor, Kyle Hendricks. Runs were hard to come by. Harder for the Pirates than the Cubs, who put up a crooked number in the third and added insurance in the sixth.

Ian Happ extended his on-base streak, tying the club record of 52. 10,000 BCB points for whoever names the player or players that Ian tied.

Team RBI leader Nico Hoerner added on. Nicky drove in two.

NICO HOERNER OPPO HR!



Send him to the ASG: https://t.co/B9pThLSNWU pic.twitter.com/zBO8qMukJg — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 21, 2023

Justin Steele (Saturday) and Marcus Stroman (Sunday) will start for the Cubs vs. the Cardinals in London — Ryan Herrera (@ryan_a_herrera) June 21, 2023

