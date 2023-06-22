Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: June 22

Nelson Velázquez and Manuel Rodríguez were placed on the taxi squad today. I assume this means they’re headed to London so that if someone gets hurt in the Saturday’s game, they’ll be ready to added to the roster for Sunday’s game.

I spent most of the evening locked out of my laptop, so I apologize for being late tonight. And apologizes in advance if I miss something.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs plucked the Memphis Redbirds (Cardinals), 9-5.

Starter Riley Thompson came one out away from a win, going 4.2 innings and allowing two runs on three hits. He struggled to throw strikes, however, as he walked six and struck out four. Thompson threw 89 pitches and only 46 of them were strikes.

Rowan Wick relieved Thompson with the bases loaded and two out in the top of the fifth inning. He got out of that jam with a ground ball to short. However, Wick stayed in the game and allowed a two-run home run to Matt Koperniak in the top of the sixth inning. His final line was two runs on two hits and one walk. Wick was awarded the win.

Second baseman Chase Strumpf hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning. It was his 12th home run of the season and fifth in twenty games in Iowa. Strumpf was 2 for 4 and scored two runs.

Right fielder Yonathan Perlaza went 3 for 5 with a double and a two-run single in the third inning. He stole one base and scored one run. Perlaza now has a 30-game on-base streak.

Center fielder Darius Hill was 2 for 4. He had one RBI and one run.

Third baseman David Bote went 2 for 5 with two RBI singles. He scored once and had the two runs batted in.

Strumpf’s home run.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were speared by the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Marlins), 4-2 in the first game of a scheduled doubleheader. The second game of the doubleheader was postponed and will be played as part of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Starter Walker Powell took the loss after he gave up two runs in the second inning and two runs in the sixth. Although the two runs Powell allowed in the top of the sixth inning came after he left the game and reliever Luke Little was greeted with a two-run double.

The final line on Powell was four runs, three earned, on three hits over 5.1 innings. Powell struck out five and walked two.

Tennessee’s first run of the game came in the bottom of the first inning when Pete Crow-Armstrong reached on a bunt single and went to second on a throwing error on the play. Crow-Armstrong then stole third and scored on a sacrifice fly. He was 1 for 3 with a walk and the steal.

First baseman Nelson Maldonado hit a solo home run in the second inning, his fifth of the year. Maldonado went 1 for 3.

Maldonado’s home run.

Nelson Maldonado ties it in the bottom of the second with a solo homerun! #BestYearEver @nelsonmaldo_jr pic.twitter.com/fMPuShPt7y — Tennessee Smokies (@smokiesbaseball) June 22, 2023

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs used their mind-control rays to beat the Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres), 5-1.

Cade Horton started and got his second win by allowing just one unearned run on five hits over five innings. Horton struck out six and walked one.

Frankie Scalzo Jr. had a two-inning save. He allowed two hits, no walks and no runs. Scalzo struck out four.

First baseman Felix Stevens has had a rough start to his time in Low-A, going 0 for 8 with five strikeouts in his first eight trips to the plate. But in the fourth inning, Stevens came to bat for a ninth time for South Bend and he cranked a two-run home run. It was Stevens’ 14th home run this season. He was 1 for 4.

Catcher Moises Ballesteros also got his first hit in Low-A, going a perfect 2 for 2 with a double and two walks. Ballesteros scored twice.

Ezequiel Pagan was 2 for 4 with a stolen base.

Highlights:

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans lost 5-4 to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (White Sox) in a game that ended after five innings because of rain.

Starter Marino Santy pitched three innings and he gave up two runs on just one hit, a two-run home run in the bottom of the first. Santy walked four and struck out six.

The loss went to Erian Rodriguez, who gave up three runs, including a two-run home run, in the bottom of the fifth. Rodriguez allowed two hits and a walk over two innings. He struck out two.

Right fielder Parker Chavers hit a three-run home run in the third inning, his sixth on the season. Chavers was 2 for 3 with a double and the home run.

ACL Cubs

Lost to the Rockies, 14-4.

Alexander Canario was 2 for 3 with a double and a triple in this game.