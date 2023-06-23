The folks at FOCO have issued some Cubs London Series themed bobbleheads

To celebrate the MLB London Series between the Cubs and Cardinals, the folks at FOCO are launching a new Cubs-themed bobblehead series which is available as of today.

The collection features eight bobbleheads of players and mascots, with three of them being Cubs-related, including Seiya Suzuki, Dansby Swanson, and Cubs mascot Clark.

Each bobblehead features the player or mascot in an action pose wearing the Cubs home uniform. They stand atop a London-themed base with the London Bridge behind them and the MLB London Series logo on the bottom.

The Cubs logo is displayed in front alongside each player or mascots name. Each one is limited to 123 units, retails for $80, and stands eight inches tall.

Bobbleheads are probably my favorite baseball collectible and these are pretty cool. If you’re interested you can order one at this link.

Full disclosure: FOCO is sending me two of these bobbleheads in exchange for my promotion of this bobblehead series.