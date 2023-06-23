 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Outside The Confines: Bench ‘em

A new practice of benching bad behavior is picking up steam.

By Ashley MacLennan
“Benching” baseball players isn’t a new practice, but it seems to be gaining popularity this season, as we’re seeing managers bench their players for a number of largely behavioral reasons. No hustle on the basepaths? Get benched. Boneheaded lack of attention paid during the game? Get to the bench, buddy.

And this week we saw a new one: talented Rays’ shortstop Wander Franco was benched by his manager Kevin Cash for two games because of how he displays his frustration when he’s not doing well.

What’s interesting is how the technique does seem to work. Earlier this season Javier Báez was benched in Detroit, and afterwards it was evident he was paying more attention and being more head-in-game. So perhaps this move, while surprising, is a good one. Time will tell.

Now on to the rest of today’s links!

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.

