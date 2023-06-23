Outside The Confines: Bench ‘em

“Benching” baseball players isn’t a new practice, but it seems to be gaining popularity this season, as we’re seeing managers bench their players for a number of largely behavioral reasons. No hustle on the basepaths? Get benched. Boneheaded lack of attention paid during the game? Get to the bench, buddy.

And this week we saw a new one: talented Rays’ shortstop Wander Franco was benched by his manager Kevin Cash for two games because of how he displays his frustration when he’s not doing well.

BREAKING: #Rays Cash says Franco not in lineup tonight and at least Friday stemming from way he handles his frustrations and not being a better teammate. Cash also stressed Franco “is a good kid” and they will work with him to improve. — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) June 22, 2023

.@RaysBaseball manager Kevin Cash explains the decision to bench Wander Franco for a couple of games. pic.twitter.com/taC6M41GbP — Bally Sports Sun: Rays (@BallyRays) June 22, 2023

What’s interesting is how the technique does seem to work. Earlier this season Javier Báez was benched in Detroit, and afterwards it was evident he was paying more attention and being more head-in-game. So perhaps this move, while surprising, is a good one. Time will tell.

Now on to the rest of today’s links!

Some news this afternoon:



The "SELL" shirt created by Oakland A's fans (@oakland68s) is headed to Cooperstown.@mercnews/@EastBayTimes story on why the shirt is an important artifact to have for the Baseball Hall of Fame's collection: https://t.co/G5HNW0uVBt — Alex Simon (@AlexSimonSports) June 21, 2023

No matter how much we’ve evolved, what’s in our blood has always been true.



In this city, we bleed Black and Gold. pic.twitter.com/RBEVd72fOM — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) June 22, 2023

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.