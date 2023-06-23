Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: June 23

There’s Cubs baseball today. Just not Chicago Cubs baseball today.

I was all set to say today was an “all-loss” day, but Yonathan Perlaza had other ideas.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs caged the Memphis Redbirds (Cardinals), 7-5 on a three-run walk-off home run by Yonathan Perlaza.

Starter Chris Clarke gave up a home run to the first batter of the game, Richie Palacios, but settled down after that. Clarke’s final line two runs on two hits over five innings. He did walk four while striking out two.

The Redbirds scored three runs in the seventh inning off Hunter Bigge, but Ryan Jensen relieved Bigge and kept any inherited runners from scoring. Jensen had a weird night. He loaded the bases in the seventh by a walk and a hit batsman, but he got two strikeouts swinging to prevent any damage. Then he loaded the bases in the eighth with two outs on two walks and another hit batsman, but again, he got the strikeout to keep any runs from scoring. Jensen struck out three, walked three and hit two over 1.2 innings.

The win went to Cam Sanders, who struck out the side in order, all swinging, in the top of the ninth.

Perlaza’s three-run walkoff home run in the bottom of the ninth was his eighth of the season. He also led off the bottom of the first inning with a double, which extended his on-base streak to 31 games. Perlaza was 2 for 5 and scored twice.

Left fielder Jared Young hit a solo home run in the third inning, his 12th of the season. Young was a double shy of the cycle as he went 3 for 4 with a triple and the homer. He scored twice.

Here’s the walk-off.

YONATHAN PERLAZA!! 398 feet for the walk-off win! pic.twitter.com/Aki4JaNenw — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) June 24, 2023

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were all wet against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Marlins), 7-4.

Kohl Franklin had a start he’d like to forget, giving up home runs in the first, second and third innings. He took the loss after allowing six runs, five earned, on six hits over four innings. He walked three and struck out just one.

Most of the Smokies offense came from the top two hitters in the lineup. Leadoff hitter Pete Crow-Armstrong was 1 for 2 with three walks and a stolen base. Crow-Armstrong scored twice.

But the number-two hitter, shortstop Luis Vazquez, had an even better game. Vazquez doubled in each of his first three at-bats tonight. He was 3 for 4.

A double from Vazquez.

A double from Luis Vazquez scores Pete Crow-Armstrong and puts the Smokies on the board! pic.twitter.com/8TsBbB7QOd — Tennessee Smokies (@smokiesbaseball) June 23, 2023

Another double from Vazquez.

Next we have some great Smokies defense. Here a pair of speared line drives from Vazquez and Scott McKeon.

Scott McKeon and Luis Vazquez with some SUPER catches to kick off Superman Night! @Scotty_Mckeon2 #BestYearEver #NextStartsHere pic.twitter.com/8CF9LmQcjS — Tennessee Smokies (@smokiesbaseball) June 23, 2023

Pete Crow-Armstrong shows off the glove again.

Pete Crow-Armstrong makes the sliding catch to close out the top of the fifth! #BestYearEver #NextStartsHere pic.twitter.com/iV4rfuwckc — Tennessee Smokies (@smokiesbaseball) June 24, 2023

Finally, whatever this is. Bad baserunning, I guess, but heads-up defense by the Smokies. The batter was trying for a triple, but the runner on first had stopped at third base.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs got dented by the Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres), 6-4.

Brandon Birdsell started and took the loss. Birdsell allowed four runs on six hits over four innings. He walked two and struck out two.

Second baseman Kevin Made was 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles and a walk. Made scored twice and had one run batted in.

First baseman Felix Stevens also doubled twice in a 2 for 4 game.

Made’s two doubles.

Kevin Made had his best day so far this homestand with 2️⃣ big doubles and 2️⃣ runs, plus a walk! pic.twitter.com/d2MVoC4WUA — South Bend Cubs (@SBCubs) June 24, 2023

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans took a direct hit from the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (White Sox), 8-0.

Nick Hull got the loss after allowing four runs, three earned, on seven hits over just three innings. Hull struck out three and walked two.

DH Juan Mora was 2 for 4.

The Pelicans had six hits today, all singles. They made five errors.

ACL Cubs

Off day.