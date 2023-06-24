Cub Tracks jolly olde

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

There was no Cubs baseball Friday but there was plenty to talk about, what with a transoceanic series coming up, and so, here we are once again, with a Weekend Edition of Cub Tracks. I promise you we have and will have excellent coverage of the event and the issues of the day, along with our usual small tastes of the future.

Sunday’s edition, which will be up an hour earlier than our usual post time, will have postgame data from that day’s contest as well as some nuggets from Saturday. It’ll sort of straddle the days, an idea made necessary by the temporal differences between Europe and the States. Just FYI.

Okay? Okay. On with the show.

Chicago Tribune*: Photos: Cubs and Cardinals arrive for the London Series. It’s a big deal. Looks so cool.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

'It's truly the sickness-and-health part': How Cubs' Dansby Swanson has juggled a new team and his wife's devastating injury https://t.co/kJpmr9Wcdw pic.twitter.com/Vq4tKh3Uo6 — ESPNChicago (@ESPNChicago) June 23, 2023

“Being a Cubs fan is a special and different thing. I don’t think you can say the same thing for the Cardinals. I’ve watched my parents with Cardinals fans and it’s not the same. There’s a camaraderie that we have that’s completely different.”

Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Cubs are back in London — for first time since 1880s. “... the circumstances will be much different than the late 19th century.”

“Men, women and children were huddled together in the first cabin,” Chicago outfielder Jimmy Ryan penned in his diary on March 9, 1889. “Some singing, some joking, but the greater majority, praying.”

Discussions of a Stroman extension have intensified in recent weeks as Stroman went public with the status of negotiations, saying the Cubs “weren’t interested” in exploring an extension earlier this month. Jed Hoyer said that he would keep the status of negotiations in-house, but later said that he was happy that Stroman wanted to stay. “He really wants to be here,” he said in an interview on the Mully and Haugh Show. “That’s a great thing. I feel like he’s been so positive for us since he got here.”

Food for Thought:

It's only in rats so far, but the team is confident that the technology can be applied to humans in the future.https://t.co/MIoPynfnrQ — IFLScience (@IFLScience) June 23, 2023

"It’s like putting a man on the Moon." https://t.co/BSbbaxyKLF — Futurism (@futurism) June 22, 2023

5,000-year-old clay tablets can now be decoded using artificial intelligence.https://t.co/6xhPYJcj76 — IFLScience (@IFLScience) June 23, 2023

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!