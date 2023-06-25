Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals at London preview, Sunday 6/25, 9:10 a.m. CT

LONDON — Once again, a site note: Because of the large crowd expected at this game, and the distance between the stadium and where I’m staying in London, I anticipate the recap of this game will be delayed, possibly by as much as Saturday’s was. So it could be as much as two hours after game’s end before the recap is up at BCB, hopefully by mid-afternoon Central time in the USA.

Back to our regularly scheduled Sunday notes...

STREAKING: The Cubs have won 11 of their last 13 games. They have had at least one 11-2 span in each of the last nine seasons, including two in 2016. In the Live Ball Era, they have had 11-2 spans that did not overlap 49 times. But before the current streak began in 2015, they had had only three in 20 years: 2001, 2004 and 2007. The Cubs have been 13-0 in four spans that did not overlap: 1906, 1932, 1935 and 1936. They have been 12-1 in at least one span during 14 seasons since 1920, but only four after 1977: 2001, 2015 and 2016 twice. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

Ian Happ will be mic'd up during this game for the ESPN broadcast. That should be fun after his two-homer game Saturday, which brought his numbers up to .268/.386/.430 (.816 OPS). Hope his hot streak continues.

HAPPY CLIMATE: Julian Merryweather, last 28 appearances since April 17: 0.98 ERA (three earned runs in 26⅔ innings) with one win, and allowed 22 hits and 14 walks with 41 strikeouts.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Cardinals lineup:

Marcus Stroman, RHP vs. Matthew Liberatore, LHP

Marcus Stroman is having the best year of his career, and at the perfect time, when he can opt out of his deal with the Cubs and become a free agent after the 2023 season.

Get him extended, Jed.

Anyway: Stroman leads the N.L. in ERA, wins, hits allowed per nine innings and WHIP and leads MLB in ERA+ (196). Over his last seven starts: 1.29 ERA, 0.863 WHIP, .161 opponents BA, just one home run allowed in 48⅔ innings, averaged almost seven innings per start. That’s just outstanding.

Stroman has not faced the Cardinals this year. Current Cardinals are hitting .260 (39-for-150) against Stroman with six home runs, three of them by Paul Goldschmidt (8-for-21, also two doubles).

Jack Flaherty was supposed to start this game but was scratched due to illness, so Matthew Liberatore takes the start that he would have been the next Cardinals starter up in their rotation anyway.

Liberatore has not faced the Cubs this year, but last year he pitched twice against them and posted a 9.00 ERA in six total innings, with three home runs allowed. Unfortunately, only one of those was by a Cub still on the team — Ian Happ, who homered twice on Saturday. So maybe that’s good.

What haven’t been good are Liberatore’s numbers so far this year: 6.12 ERA, 1.597 WHIP. He got hit pretty hard by the Mets in his last start June 18.

Go get him, Cubs hitters.

Today’s game is on ESPN. Announcers: Michael Kay, Alex Rodriguez and Tim Kurkjian.

