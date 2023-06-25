Cub Tracks’ give peas a chance

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
As I stare into Rob Manfred’s soul, and it looks back at me, the Cubs and Cardinals are preparing to play their game in front of the English, who certainly wouldn’t mind acquiring another pastime, wot? Therefore I propose to apply some English to the column header, as a riposte, a retort, a reply.
Really, if they’re the fabled Boys of Summer, they should have played at Stonehenge on the solstice. Just sayin’. Rob is definitely not my Boswell. Maybe Thomas is. But if Time begins on Opening Day, then Rob is only an imitation of life. Roger Khan or perhaps Ricardo Montalban would know. I don’t think Glenn Frey does, though he thinks he does.
You can never look back. I saw a Chicago Cubs tavern once in Fond-Du-Lac...
Justin Steele tied a season-high 8 strikeouts today.@Ken_Rosenthal spoke with him about his performance and the energy in London Stadium. pic.twitter.com/GzMUWaSdWd— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 24, 2023
Justin Steele took the hill in London Stadium (capacity 80.000), his opposite number being the Cubs’ longtime nemesis Adam Wainwright. Steele looked good. Waino not so much. The Cubs put up a crooked prime number on Wainwright and John Smoltz stopped calling him by his first name. Ian Happ Connect-Roasted a couple of baseballs. The rest of the team didn’t shy away from the gaslight.
Happer hammers one at London Stadium!@ihapp_1 pic.twitter.com/63drClrEt2— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 24, 2023
Well that's just good solid hitting, innit?@NickMadrigal_3 pic.twitter.com/45DSgln4Hr— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 24, 2023
.@ihapp_1 wants to make sure everyone goes home with a souvenir! pic.twitter.com/FDsMuOMwym— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 24, 2023
We want More(l)! pic.twitter.com/02S9GKRulO— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 24, 2023
It is ALL @Cubs today in London!— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 24, 2023
Tauchman brings in another with a double to make it 6-0 over the Cardinals!
: London Series on FOX pic.twitter.com/rLJH7SOxk4
Make that 7-0, love pic.twitter.com/nNAetn2LHJ— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 24, 2023
Dansby Swanson puts an exclamation point on the @Cubs #LondonSeries opener. pic.twitter.com/lsxqdy2h10— MLB (@MLB) June 24, 2023
Cubs win!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 24, 2023
Final: #Cubs 9, Cardinals 1. pic.twitter.com/Jdnk7dLI7f
When in Rome, you do like the Romans do. The Cubs dipped the Cardinals’ hope of a win in malt vinegar. They should batter and fry them today.
The #Cubs today added INF Edwin Ríos, who will serve as the 27th man for the games against the Cardinals at London Stadium. pic.twitter.com/ourTXhF4Vv— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 24, 2023
- Michael Clair (MLB.com*): How London Stadium was transformed into a baseball field. “... the process of converting a rectangular pitch into a playable field proved nearly impossible...”
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Sights and sounds from London Stadium: Chicago Cubs expect high-scoring games this weekend. ‘The ball flies out of here.’ “The ball’s flying in BP for sure,” Nico Hoerner said.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): London a perfect getaway for Cubs to renew Cards rivalry, soak in history. “We are definitely aware of the atmosphere,” Hoerner said.
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Chicago Cubs Owner Tom Ricketts sees the team as nuyers this year. “Obviously we’re buyers right now,” Ricketts said, prompting cheers, per the Chicago Tribune.
- Chris Emma (Marquee Sports Network*): The Cubs’ potential – both in the present and for the future – is being revealed. “I don’t think there’s a bigger compliment you can get from your fan base than just: I love watching your team play.”
- Mark Polischuk (MLB Trade Rumors*): Cubs’ Codi Heuer, Brandon Hughes undergo ueason-ending surgeries. Maddie Lee has more. Jordan Bastian tweets about that and Brennen Davis’ injury also.
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Emergence of Julian Merryweather, Michael Fulmer has helped improve Cubs’ bullpen. “One hundred percent, the success of the bullpen of late has been Merryweather pitching the seventh and locking that down,” Ross said. “Also Fulmer when we need that extra length...”
- Jordan Campbell (Cubbies Crib*): Trey Mancini experiment at first base should be over. “... Mancini may no longer be a playable option...”
- lil_scooter93 (Viva El Birdos*): A Cardinals versus Cubs Q&A with the site manager of Bleed Cubbie Blue, Al Yellon. “A big thanks to Al for letting me ask him some questions!”
