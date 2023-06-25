Cub Tracks’ give peas a chance

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

As I stare into Rob Manfred’s soul, and it looks back at me, the Cubs and Cardinals are preparing to play their game in front of the English, who certainly wouldn’t mind acquiring another pastime, wot? Therefore I propose to apply some English to the column header, as a riposte, a retort, a reply.

Really, if they’re the fabled Boys of Summer, they should have played at Stonehenge on the solstice. Just sayin’. Rob is definitely not my Boswell. Maybe Thomas is. But if Time begins on Opening Day, then Rob is only an imitation of life. Roger Khan or perhaps Ricardo Montalban would know. I don’t think Glenn Frey does, though he thinks he does.

You can never look back. I saw a Chicago Cubs tavern once in Fond-Du-Lac...

Justin Steele tied a season-high 8 strikeouts today.@Ken_Rosenthal spoke with him about his performance and the energy in London Stadium. pic.twitter.com/GzMUWaSdWd — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 24, 2023

Justin Steele took the hill in London Stadium (capacity 80.000), his opposite number being the Cubs’ longtime nemesis Adam Wainwright. Steele looked good. Waino not so much. The Cubs put up a crooked prime number on Wainwright and John Smoltz stopped calling him by his first name. Ian Happ Connect-Roasted a couple of baseballs. The rest of the team didn’t shy away from the gaslight.

.@ihapp_1 wants to make sure everyone goes home with a souvenir! pic.twitter.com/FDsMuOMwym — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 24, 2023

It is ALL @Cubs today in London!



Tauchman brings in another with a double to make it 6-0 over the Cardinals!



: London Series on FOX pic.twitter.com/rLJH7SOxk4 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 24, 2023

Make that 7-0, love pic.twitter.com/nNAetn2LHJ — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 24, 2023

When in Rome, you do like the Romans do. The Cubs dipped the Cardinals’ hope of a win in malt vinegar. They should batter and fry them today.

The #Cubs today added INF Edwin Ríos, who will serve as the 27th man for the games against the Cardinals at London Stadium. pic.twitter.com/ourTXhF4Vv — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 24, 2023

