Cub Tracks’ give peas a chance

#Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. Weekend Edition. I once came down with poetry... the Cubs are one under .500. Let’s even it up today, guv’nor.

By Duane Pesice
Chicago Cubs v. St. Louis Cardinals Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Ray Milland In ‘X: The Man With The X-Ray Eyes’ Photo by American International Pictures/Getty Images

As I stare into Rob Manfred’s soul, and it looks back at me, the Cubs and Cardinals are preparing to play their game in front of the English, who certainly wouldn’t mind acquiring another pastime, wot? Therefore I propose to apply some English to the column header, as a riposte, a retort, a reply.

Really, if they’re the fabled Boys of Summer, they should have played at Stonehenge on the solstice. Just sayin’. Rob is definitely not my Boswell. Maybe Thomas is. But if Time begins on Opening Day, then Rob is only an imitation of life. Roger Khan or perhaps Ricardo Montalban would know. I don’t think Glenn Frey does, though he thinks he does.

You can never look back. I saw a Chicago Cubs tavern once in Fond-Du-Lac...

Justin Steele took the hill in London Stadium (capacity 80.000), his opposite number being the Cubs’ longtime nemesis Adam Wainwright. Steele looked good. Waino not so much. The Cubs put up a crooked prime number on Wainwright and John Smoltz stopped calling him by his first name. Ian Happ Connect-Roasted a couple of baseballs. The rest of the team didn’t shy away from the gaslight.

When in Rome, you do like the Romans do. The Cubs dipped the Cardinals’ hope of a win in malt vinegar. They should batter and fry them today.

Food for Thought:

