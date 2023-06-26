 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: Not in the Cards

The London Series was a big success. The trade deadline is looming. The Mets and Yankees have issues. And other news from around baseball.

By Josh Timmers
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

The big news today is the London Series, although a lot of that is Cub Tracks territory. However, the stuff on the Cardinals and the general baseball stories are the territory of this feature, so I’ll cover that here.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...