Baseball history unpacked, June 26

Cubs birthdays: Topsy Hartsel, Elmer Yoter, George Milstead, Elmer Singleton, Howie Pollet, Dave Rosello, Manny Seoane, Mike Griffin, Jason Kendall. Also notable: Willard Brown HOF, Derek Jeter HOF.

1284 - According to the Lüneburg manuscript, a piper leads 130 children of Hamelin away.

- According to the Lüneburg manuscript, a piper leads 130 children of Hamelin away. 1498 - Toothbrush invented in China using boar bristles.

- Toothbrush invented in China using boar bristles. 1945 - United Nations Charter signed by 50 nations in San Francisco.

- United Nations Charter signed by 50 nations in San Francisco. 1976 - Washington Senators player Toby Harrah plays an entire doubleheader at shortstop without a single chance in the field.

