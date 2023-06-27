Cubs leadoff hitter Mike Tauchman: We’re Tauch-ing about on-base percentage here

It’s undeniable that one of the key components of the recent turnaround in the fortunes has been the plate presence of Mike Tauchman at top of the Cubs lineup against right-handed pitchers. One of the things I find myself minorly obsessed with every time Tauchman comes to the plate is the fact that his on-base percentage is consistently higher than his slugging. It’s an anomaly, but one I have never really dug into — before today.

As of yesterday morning there were 329 players with at least 120 plate appearances this season, of those hitters only 27 have a higher on-base percentage than slugging percentage. That’s approximately 8.2 percent of the league who get on-base at a rate higher than they slug. It’s an interesting collection of players, as you’ll see below. Frankly, a lot of these players are struggling, but there are exceptions — like Mike Tauchman.

Players with a higher OBP than SLG Name Team G PA HR R RBI SB BB% K% ISO BABIP AVG OBP SLG DIFF wOBA xwOBA wRC+ WAR Name Team G PA HR R RBI SB BB% K% ISO BABIP AVG OBP SLG DIFF wOBA xwOBA wRC+ WAR Austin Nola SDP 49 143 1 7 7 0 12.6% 21.0% .050 .180 .142 .259 .192 .067 .220 .254 37 -0.9 Jesse Winker MIL 45 147 1 12 16 0 12.2% 28.6% .048 .277 .192 .306 .240 .066 .260 .267 59 -0.8 Anthony Rendon LAA 38 164 1 22 21 2 12.8% 13.4% .068 .281 .248 .366 .316 .050 .314 .363 98 0.2 Rob Refsnyder BOS 49 135 1 16 21 4 14.8% 20.7% .092 .338 .257 .396 .349 .047 .344 .386 114 0.6 Nicky Lopez KCR 46 128 0 11 7 3 12.5% 19.5% .086 .275 .210 .336 .295 .041 .294 .281 82 0.6 Kolten Wong SEA 46 152 1 13 11 0 8.6% 23.0% .045 .210 .164 .250 .209 .041 .217 .254 37 -0.9 Jacob Stallings MIA 38 126 0 10 8 0 10.3% 24.6% .056 .256 .187 .282 .243 .039 .245 .271 52 -0.5 Jose Caballero SEA 48 154 2 17 17 11 13.6% 19.5% .107 .280 .230 .370 .336 .034 .325 .339 112 1.4 Jean Segura MIA 60 225 1 16 11 5 7.6% 15.1% .044 .224 .190 .259 .234 .025 .226 .285 40 -1.1 Jonathan Schoop DET 47 125 0 12 3 0 9.6% 26.4% .053 .288 .204 .280 .257 .023 .247 .297 54 -0.1 Victor Robles WSN 36 126 0 15 8 8 8.7% 14.3% .065 .360 .299 .385 .364 .021 .340 .321 112 0.4 Tony Kemp OAK 61 209 3 20 13 4 11.0% 11.0% .084 .195 .184 .286 .268 .018 .257 .302 65 0 Dominic Smith WSN 73 301 2 28 17 0 8.3% 15.0% .055 .298 .255 .326 .310 .016 .289 .307 78 -0.4 Mike Tauchman CHC 32 121 2 18 15 3 15.7% 21.5% .102 .347 .276 .392 .378 .014 .347 .370 118 0.9 Josh Smith TEX 45 121 3 17 5 1 11.6% 28.1% .133 .279 .204 .350 .337 .013 .318 .335 102 0.4 Travis Jankowski TEX 44 122 0 20 11 8 13.1% 16.4% .087 .369 .298 .397 .385 .012 .352 .308 126 0.8 Elvis Andrus CHW 56 212 2 17 17 6 7.5% 17.9% .063 .245 .205 .280 .268 .012 .249 .267 54 -0.1 Jeff McNeil NYM 76 311 3 34 21 4 7.7% 10.6% .070 .285 .260 .340 .330 .010 .304 .313 95 0.9 Christian Vazquez MIN 52 177 1 17 17 0 9.0% 23.2% .063 .305 .233 .305 .296 .009 .271 .300 71 0.6 Alex Call WSN 64 251 3 24 20 6 10.4% 19.1% .082 .251 .209 .299 .291 .008 .270 .289 65 0.2 Alejandro Kirk TOR 59 202 3 14 21 0 9.9% 11.4% .079 .275 .253 .337 .331 .006 .301 .309 91 0.6 Santiago Espinal TOR 39 122 1 17 11 2 9.8% 13.1% .084 .256 .224 .314 .308 .006 .284 .269 79 0.1 Myles Straw CLE 75 278 0 31 12 10 9.4% 20.5% .069 .302 .234 .308 .302 .006 .277 .284 73 -0.3 Nick Madrigal CHC 47 147 0 19 14 6 4.8% 9.5% .061 .291 .260 .326 .321 .005 .293 .283 82 0.3 Nick Maton DET 72 239 6 23 23 0 13.8% 25.5% .124 .199 .163 .289 .287 .002 .265 .293 67 -0.8 Miguel Rojas LAD 52 175 0 17 6 5 6.3% 13.1% .043 .262 .228 .274 .272 .002 .246 .300 52 -0.4 Luis Rengifo LAA 67 218 4 26 21 5 10.1% 17.9% .089 .233 .204 .294 .293 .001 .268 .305 66 -0.2 Akil Baddoo DET 50 168 3 17 16 6 14.3% 20.2% .112 .283 .231 .341 .343 -.002 .306 .307 95 0.8 Jace Peterson OAK 71 253 5 23 20 9 11.5% 24.5% .100 .273 .214 .312 .314 -.002 .284 .303 84 0.7 Aaron Judge NYY 49 213 19 42 40 3 16.4% 29.6% .383 .333 .291 .404 .674 -.270 .440 .476 188 2.8 Christopher Morel CHC 36 142 13 29 30 1 7.7% 28.9% .346 .312 .285 .338 .631 -.293 .404 .369 156 1.1

Of those 27 batters, only 14 have put up a higher on-base percentage than slugging while maintaining a positive FanGraphs WAR. I’ve bolded those players in the above chart, because while it’s imperfect, it’s a pretty good representation of the difference between guys who are truly struggling with subpar OBP and SLG vs. guys who are contributing, but doing so in a more walk/soft contact driven way. You’ll see at least one other familiar name in bold above, Nick Madrigal has just gotten his OBP higher than his SLG this season.

I then further differentiated this to look only at players who had an OBP above .340. Why .340? I admit, it’s a bit arbitrary, but the league-wide OBP is .320 as of today. The Rays lead baseball with a league best OBP of .341 and the Rangers are close behind with an OBP of .340. I figured two of the best offenses in baseball were a good proxy baseline for establishing whether a guy’s OBP was above average in a meaningful way relative to the rest of the league. Cross-checking that with FanGraphs’ glossary of sabermetric terms confirmed that .340 was a pretty good standard for an above average OBP.

That limited me down to eight players who both have an above average OBP, positive WAR value and relatively low slugging. I’m titling this group High OBP, low SLG producers, because they are contributing quite a bit to their teams, although admittedly in different ways:

High OBP, low SLG producers Name Team G PA HR R RBI SB BB% K% ISO BABIP AVG OBP SLG DIFF wOBA xwOBA wRC+ WAR Name Team G PA HR R RBI SB BB% K% ISO BABIP AVG OBP SLG DIFF wOBA xwOBA wRC+ WAR Anthony Rendon LAA 38 164 1 22 21 2 12.8% 13.4% .068 .281 .248 .366 .316 .050 .314 .363 98 0.2 Rob Refsnyder BOS 49 135 1 16 21 4 14.8% 20.7% .092 .338 .257 .396 .349 .047 .344 .386 114 0.6 Jose Caballero SEA 48 154 2 17 17 11 13.6% 19.5% .107 .280 .230 .370 .336 .034 .325 .339 112 1.4 Victor Robles WSN 36 126 0 15 8 8 8.7% 14.3% .065 .360 .299 .385 .364 .021 .340 .321 112 0.4 Mike Tauchman CHC 32 121 2 18 15 3 15.7% 21.5% .102 .347 .276 .392 .378 .014 .347 .370 118 0.9 Josh Smith TEX 45 121 3 17 5 1 11.6% 28.1% .133 .279 .204 .350 .337 .013 .318 .335 102 0.4 Travis Jankowski TEX 44 122 0 20 11 8 13.1% 16.4% .087 .369 .298 .397 .385 .012 .352 .308 126 0.8 Jeff McNeil NYM 76 311 3 34 21 4 7.7% 10.6% .070 .285 .260 .340 .330 .010 .304 .313 95 0.9 Aaron Judge NYY 49 213 19 42 40 3 16.4% 29.6% .383 .333 .291 .404 .674 -.270 .440 .476 188 2.8 Christopher Morel CHC 36 142 13 29 30 1 7.7% 28.9% .346 .312 .285 .338 .631 -.293 .404 .369 156 1.1

By definition there aren’t a lot of home runs in this group, but it’s a group of players who all contribute in different ways. Almost everyone has a walk rate above 10 percent (the exception is Jeff McNeil at 7.7 percent). Mike Tauchman leads this group with a 15.7 percent walk rate. Incidentally, that is the eighth-best walk rate in MLB for all players with at least 120 plate appearances. There are a handful of stolen bases here with José Caballero leading the way at 11 stolen bags over 154 plate appearances.

Interestingly, this isn’t some anomalous year for Tauchman — he’s run a higher OBP than SLG in every season he’s played except the 2019 season when he hit 13 home runs in just 260 at-bats. Of this group of players the others who consistently run a higher OBP than SLG include Rob Refsnyder, Josh Smith (who only has parts of two seasons under his belt) and Travis Jankowski.

While only a handful of players seem to be making this profile work in modern day MLB — it certainly can be very useful to have a plus OBP guy near the top of the lineup regardless of whether that contact results in a ton of extra bases. We’ve seen the Cubs thrive against RHP since Tauchman took over that position on June 10 — the team is 10-3 in that time period with Tauchman starting in all but three of those games.

A few other fun notes in the data — a handful of hitters are just over the line, Akil Baddoo and Jace Peterson just missed the cut and would likely make an appearance on this leaderboard depending on the day it was run.

If you’re looking for the anti-Tauchman, he also happens to play for the Cubs. The player in MLB with the largest negative gap between his OBP and SLG as of June 26 is none other than Christopher Morel who leads the majors with a -.297 differential because his slugging is so high. The next closest is Aaron Judge at -.270, flat. Pretty good company for Morel.

The best teams have a combination of ways to score runs, and I don’t think it’s an accident that the juggernaut Rangers offense has two guys on this OBP leaderboard. While this data seems a bit fluky to me at the moment, it was still interesting to dig into the small sample size and take a closer look at the tiny number of players who are zigging while the rest of the league zags.