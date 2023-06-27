Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies preview, Tuesday 6/27, 7:05 CT

Today's roster move: Here

Tuesday notes...

FOR STARTERS: Cubs starting pitchers have the lowest earned run average in the National League, 3.77. They rank fifth among all teams, behind the Rays (3.35), Astros (3.49), Rangers (3.52) and Twins (3.69). Three more teams are below 4.00: the Braves (3.89), Marlins (3.94) and Mariners (3.98). The Padres are at 4.00 and the Brewers at 4.02. Four teams are above 5.00: the Royals (5.51), Reds (5.95), Athletics (6.39) and Rockies (6.44). The Phillies are tied for 14th, at 4.28. The combined average of the 29 teams other than the Cubs is 4.52. The soft-tossing Cubs starters are tied with the Cardinals and Guardians for 26th in strikeouts per 9 innings, at 7.3. Only the Royals (7.0) and Rockies (6.5) have fewer. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

HE'S HOT: Ian Happ, last 11 games since June 13: .308/.426/.718 (12-for-39) with three doubles, two triples, three home runs, 14 RBI, seven walks and 11 runs scored.

SO IS HE: Nick Madrigal, last 10 games since June 13: .345/.457/.448 (10-for-29) with three doubles, two walks, four HBP and only three strikeouts.

GIVE HIM MORE PLAYING TIME: Miguel Amaya, last four games: .333/.500/.889 (3-for-9) with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three runs scored.

Jameson Taillon, RHP vs. Ranger Suárez, LHP

I’ll keep saying the same thing every time Jameson Taillon takes the mound, and maybe it’ll happen starting tonight: Do better, Jameson.

Even though his ERA has dropped from a dreadful 8.10 after the Phillies pounded him for eight hits and six runs in fewer than three innings May 20 in Philadelphia, it’s still not good — it’s hovering in the high sixes.

A better performance than that Philly game would be welcome. Taillon last pitched June 18 vs. Baltimore, so he’s had eight days’ rest. Hopefully that helps him reset.

Ranger Suárez missed the first six weeks of this season with a forearm injury, then returned and had a rough month of May, including a start against the Cubs May 19 in Philadelphia in which he lasted just two innings and allowed four runs.

He’s had a very good June, though — four starts, 1.04 ERA, 1.038 WHIP, just one home run allowed in 26 innings and did not allow more than one run in any of the four outings.

Hopefully, tonight will be the night that streak ends.

Please visit our SB Nation Phillies site The Good Phight. If you do go there to interact with Phillies fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

