Cub Tracks’ if at first

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The London games really were kind of a big deal. I found myself wondering where else would be cool to play and grow the game. Players and fans have some notions below. Japan comes to mind immediately. Mexico, maybe. Monterrey and Hiram Bithorn Stadium are good facilities. Santo Domingo, San Juan, two more excellent venues, imo. What do you think? Tell us below.

Monday was an off-day, so no game reports. Plenty of fodder for idle speculation available, however. Lots of look-backs at the weekend’s event(s). Good times never seemed so good.

What to do with Trey Mancini? He blew the game Sunday — owned up to it but still. I don’t know what the solution is, but he isn’t it. Matt Mervis has had just a few at-bats in Iowa. I’d consider bringing him back anyway. Maybe add Bailey Horn to the 40, since there’s a spot (or will be once Brandon Hughes is added to the IL). Maybe create a new one by designating Mancini for assignment and add Brendon Little or Riley Thompson? Jared Young? Jake Slaughter?

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Shout to London for the love. Grateful for this experience. Can’t wait to come back and enjoy this incredible city! @Cubs — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) June 25, 2023

#Cubs fans, wake up, PCA is now a Top-10 prospect in all of baseball. pic.twitter.com/Rib6MpW2pr — Cubbies Crib (@CubbiesCrib) June 26, 2023

Ben Brown is ranked #77 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 prospect list.



List here: https://t.co/0XhWkM3Yrd



( : @dylan_heuer) pic.twitter.com/5MnbQGZEA1 — Cubs Zone ™️ (@CubsZone) June 26, 2023

Midseason awards:



AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani

NL MVP: Ronald Acuña Jr.



AL Cy Young: Framber Valdez

NL Cy Young: Marcus Stroman



AL Rookie of the Year: Josh Jung

NL Rookie of the Year: Corbin Carrollhttps://t.co/yxOrFwyQ78 pic.twitter.com/qYnNLPXve1 — Joe Sheehan (@joe_sheehan) June 26, 2023

Food for Thought:

Several differences may explain the discrepancy in results between different studies.https://t.co/siQMtH0yGO — IFLScience (@IFLScience) June 26, 2023

"This is a big step for developing the architecture to build sustainable human bases on other planets." https://t.co/gt35Ig4N10 — Futurism (@futurism) June 26, 2023

Wind and solar power overtakes coal for the first time ever in the US https://t.co/sgDtY99GwV — Live Science (@LiveScience) June 26, 2023

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!