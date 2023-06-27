Cub Tracks’ if at first

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
The London games really were kind of a big deal. I found myself wondering where else would be cool to play and grow the game. Players and fans have some notions below. Japan comes to mind immediately. Mexico, maybe. Monterrey and Hiram Bithorn Stadium are good facilities. Santo Domingo, San Juan, two more excellent venues, imo. What do you think? Tell us below.
Monday was an off-day, so no game reports. Plenty of fodder for idle speculation available, however. Lots of look-backs at the weekend’s event(s). Good times never seemed so good.
What to do with Trey Mancini? He blew the game Sunday — owned up to it but still. I don’t know what the solution is, but he isn’t it. Matt Mervis has had just a few at-bats in Iowa. I’d consider bringing him back anyway. Maybe add Bailey Horn to the 40, since there’s a spot (or will be once Brandon Hughes is added to the IL). Maybe create a new one by designating Mancini for assignment and add Brendon Little or Riley Thompson? Jared Young? Jake Slaughter?
Shout to London for the love. Grateful for this experience. Can’t wait to come back and enjoy this incredible city! @Cubs— Marcus Stroman (@STR0) June 25, 2023
“Go Cubs Go” goes international: pic.twitter.com/fMFtXUHnty— Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) June 24, 2023
#Cubs fans, wake up, PCA is now a Top-10 prospect in all of baseball. pic.twitter.com/Rib6MpW2pr— Cubbies Crib (@CubbiesCrib) June 26, 2023
Ben Brown is ranked #77 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 prospect list.— Cubs Zone ™️ (@CubsZone) June 26, 2023
List here: https://t.co/0XhWkM3Yrd
( : @dylan_heuer) pic.twitter.com/5MnbQGZEA1
Midseason awards:— Joe Sheehan (@joe_sheehan) June 26, 2023
AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani
NL MVP: Ronald Acuña Jr.
AL Cy Young: Framber Valdez
NL Cy Young: Marcus Stroman
AL Rookie of the Year: Josh Jung
NL Rookie of the Year: Corbin Carrollhttps://t.co/yxOrFwyQ78 pic.twitter.com/qYnNLPXve1
- Thomas Schlachter (CNN*): Take me out to the ballgame: Hollywood stars and over 110,000 fans revel in baseball’s flying visit to London. “Fans travelled far and wide to witness two games played out between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals as London put on a British-themed show for its guests – with some American twists.”
- Nick Miller (The Athletic {$}): Cubs put on a show in London, but will these games create a legion of new UK fans? “... is the UK buying what MLB is selling?”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): ‘I’m invested now’: English fans react to the Cubs and Cardinals’ London Series. “First game, first everything, we’re obsessed,” said Chelsea, 23. “We love it.”
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): After London, current Cubs answer: Where should they play next? “Part of the fun aspect in these series is the ability to see new parts of the world or experience new environments.”
- Paul Hagen (NBC Sports Philadelphia*): Rob Thomson to gather intel from Cubs skipper this week about playing in London. “I’ll talk to (manager) David Ross while we’re there,” Thomson said.
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Marquee direct-to-consumer streaming app planned for late July. “It remains a very imperfect and fractured system...” Evan Altman has more.
- Matthew Ritchie (MLB.com*): 4 artifacts from ‘23 London Series to be enshrined in HOF. “I think if there’s ever a time that the Hall of Fame asks for anything, you’ve done something pretty cool,” said Ian Happ.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Blister, shaky defense force early end to London ‘Stro Show’. “I think I should be good,” Stroman said. “I’ve got two more starts before the break, and then I think that break should give me some time to heal and rest for a bit.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs’ Trey Mancini apologizes for costly error: ‘The game’s 100% on me’. “Mancini also hit a two-run double in his only at-bat of the Cubs’ 7-5 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday.” James Neveau has more.
- James Neveau (NBC Sports Chicago*): Cubs are ‘on the right track,’ have shot at division crown, MLB insider says. “Jon Heyman joined the Mully and Haugh Show on 670 the Score Monday morning.”
- Bradford Doolittle (ESPN+ {$}): Who should start the 2023 All-Star Game? Your voting guide. “The first portion of this year’s outcomes was revealed Thursday...”
- Todd Johnson (North Side Bound): Breaking News! Both Pete Crow-Armstrong and BJ Murray will represent the Cubs in the Futures Game! “They are two deserving candidates and will be fun to watch!”
- Logan Reardon (NBC Sports Chicago*): 2023 MLB Draft start date, format, pick order, top prospects. “The 2023 MLB Draft will be held in Seattle in July.”
- Bob Sirott (WGN Radio 720*): New Cubs book busts myths while investigating recent history. [AUDIO].
