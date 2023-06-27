Pete Crow-Armstrong and B. J. Murray will represent the Cubs in the MLB Futures Game

Pete Crow-Armstrong, the Cubs’ top prospect, is now ranked No. 10 overall in MLB Pipeline’s updated Top 100 list.

He represented the Cubs in the 2022 MLB Futures Game in Dodger Stadium and he’ll do it again for the National League squad in the 2023 Futures Game which will be played in Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.

PCA, who just turned 21 in March, is batting .280/.363/.491 (60-for-214) with 10 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 19 stolen bases for Double-A Tennessee this year. He also played several MLB Spring Training games for the Cubs this year, and having watched him there, I think he could play Gold Glove defense in center field right now. You might have seen this spring catch he made:

Here he is getting his 2022 Minor League Gold Glove in May:

Also representing the Cubs will be Tennessee third baseman B.J. Murray. Murray, the Cubs’ 15th round pick out of Florida Atlantic University in 2021, is batting .258/.376/.446 (60-for-233) with 17 doubles, three triples and seven home runs.

Here are the complete Futures Game rosters:

Among players who participated in the 2022 Futures Game who are in the Major Leagues this year are Francisco Alvarez, Gunnar Henderson, Corbin Carroll, Jordan Walker, Anthony Volpe, Shea Langeliers and Zac Veen. There’s no guarantee PCA will be in the big leagues in 2024, but he could sure make a case by continued good play.

Now I have a bone to pick with Major League Baseball. They have buried this game on a late Saturday afternoon rather than its previous late Sunday afternoon/early evening slot, and are televising it only on the Peacock streaming channel (it will also air on Sirius/XM satellite radio). If you have this channel, the game will be July 8 at 6 p.m. CT. Announcers will be Dave Sims (play-by-play), Yonder Alonso (analyst), Jonathan Mayo (analyst), Siera Santos (reporter) and Caroline Pineda (reporter).

Way to promote your future, MLB.

In any case, good luck to PCA and Murray and hope they show off their talents a week from Saturday in Seattle.