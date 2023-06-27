Cubs roster move: Jared Young recalled, Miles Mastrobuoni optioned

Before Tuesday's game at Wrigley Field against the Phillies, the Cubs made the following roster moves:

First baseman Jared young was selected from Triple-A Iowa.

Miles Mastrobuoni optioned to Iowa to make room on the 26-man roster for Young.

Brandon Hughes was moved to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for Young. Hughes recently had knee surgery and will miss the rest of this season.

Young played in six games for the Cubs ast year and is batting. 326/.426/.605 with 13 home runs in 52 games at Iowa this year. This gives the Cubs an extra lefthanded bench bat, bit they sure have a lot of DH types on the roster right now.

Unrelated, but also of interest:

The #Reds today selected the contract of RHP Alec Mills from Triple-A Louisville and designated RHP Jake Wong for assignment. pic.twitter.com/tfFq6VW6hS — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 27, 2023

Best of luck to Millsy, unless he's facing the Cubs.