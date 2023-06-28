Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies preview, Wednesday 6/28, 7:05 CT

Wednesday notes...

The Cubs lost last night in their first game since the long trip to London, while the Cardinals, their opponent in the U.K., won. There had been 15 previous times that MLB teams played a game or series outside the United States and Canada. In only two of those 15 did the team that won the last game elsewhere also win its first game back and the team that lost the last game elsewhere also lose: the Mets and Cubs, after their games at Tokyo in 2000, and the Padres and Giants, after their game April 30 at Mexico City. In all first games back, the team that won the last game elsewhere is 5-11 and the team that lost that game is 8-8, for a total of 13-19. Both teams won twice, the winner won and the loser lost three times, the winner lost and the loser won six times, and both lost five times. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53) BETTER AGAINST THE OTHER DIVISIONS: After Tuesday’s loss to the Phillies, the Cubs are 6-11 vs. N.L. East teams. They are 31-29 against all other teams, including 10-9 vs. N.L. Central teams. The Brewers (11-5) are the only other N.L. Central team with a winning record against N.L. Central opponents.

In Cody Bellinger’s first six games after returning from the injured list, he went 2-for-19 (.105) with seven strikeouts. Last three games: 4-for-10 (.400), a double, only one strikeout. ALSO TURNING THINGS AROUND: Michael Rucker, last six appearances since May 28: 1.08 ERA, 1.080 WHIP, nine strikeouts in 8⅓ innings.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Phillies lineup:

Drew Smyly, LHP vs. Aaron Nola, RHP

Drew Smyly went through a bit of a rough patch for a few starts, but threw five shutout innings against the Pirates in his last start June 19 — which means he’s had eight days off. Hopefully that’s enough for a reset and he’ll come out strong tonight.

His last start vs. the Phillies was almost a year ago, July 24, 2022 in Philadelphia. He held the Phillies to four hits and two runs (one earned) in six innings. One more just like that, please.

Aaron Nola was on the mound May 20 in Philadelphia when the Phillies crushed the Cubs 10-3. He threw seven innings that day and allowed four hits and two runs, striking out 10.

Since then he has a 4.50 ERA and 1.342 WHIP in six starts covering 38 innings. There are a couple of clunkers in there, but in his last start, June 22 vs. Atlanta, he threw six shutout innings, allowing just two hits.

Discuss amongst yourselves.