Baseball history unpacked, June 28

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Hal Breeden, Chris Speier, Mark Grace*, Matt Karchner, Ron Mahay.

Today in history:

1635 - French colony of Guadeloupe established in the Caribbean.

- French colony of Guadeloupe established in the Caribbean. 1762 - Russian Tsarina Catherine II seizes power, declaring herself sovereign ruler of Russia.

- Russian Tsarina Catherine II seizes power, declaring herself sovereign ruler of Russia. 1776 - Final draft of Declaration of Independence submitted to Continental Congress.

- Final draft of Declaration of Independence submitted to Continental Congress. 1846 - Saxophone is patented by Antoine-Joseph “Adolfe” Sax.

- Saxophone is patented by Antoine-Joseph “Adolfe” Sax. 1870 - U.S. Congress creates federal holidays (New Year’s Day, Independence Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day), initially applicable only to federal employees.

- U.S. Congress creates federal holidays (New Year’s Day, Independence Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day), initially applicable only to federal employees. 1914 - Assassination of Franz Ferdinand, Archduke of Austria and his wife Sophie by Bosnian-Serb assassin Gavrilo Princip in Sarajevo, setting off chain of alliances that begin WWI.

- Assassination of Franz Ferdinand, Archduke of Austria and his wife Sophie by Bosnian-Serb assassin Gavrilo Princip in Sarajevo, setting off chain of alliances that begin WWI. 1919 - Treaty of Versailles, ending WWI and establishing the League of Nations, is signed in France.

