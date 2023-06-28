Outside The Confines: The 300 Club

Welcome to the last Wednesday of June, BCB friends. I can’t believe it’s officially summer and the All-Star break is just around the corner.
In today’s OTC we’ve got some fun stuff waiting for you including a major milestone for a Dodgers hitter, and a question of whether or not we’re treating Luis Arraez’s potential milestone season seriously enough.
We also have some less than awesome news on the health front for a manager and a pitcher.
And in the “just for fun” realm, see what happens when a soccer goaltender takes batting practice with the Cardinals; and enjoy an incredible slide that makes you wonder how baseball players make it look so easy.
Now let’s get on to today’s links!
- Brittany Ghiroli looks at the female umpire poised to break into MLB. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Bill Shaikin would like to know what happened to the Angels' tradition of lighting the big A.
- Thomas Pringle looks at the true success of the recent London Series.
- Dan Szymborski looks at who the Angels might be shopping for this trade season.
- It seems fitting that Luis Arraez is hovering at .399 at Fenway. Story by Christina De Nicola.
- Tom Verducci thinks we aren’t paying enough attention to Arraez’s potential accomplishment.
- Guardians’ manager Terry Francona will miss at least one game after feeling unwell and heading to a hospital for further testing. Story by Jeff Passan.
- This is bad, right?
Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah gives up 11 runs in first rookie ball appearance since demotion https://t.co/xVJHJEvQ56— CBS Sports MLB (@CBSSportsMLB) June 27, 2023
- Kevin Sweeney looked at how Jays fans reacted to Manoah’s terrible outing.
- With the draft coming, Michael Baumann looks at the times when just one look from a scout can make all the difference.
- Henry Palattella shares what happens when a baseball team and a soccer team come together on the same field.
- David Schoenfield assesses the best draft classes of all time.
- J.D. Martinez has joined the 300-home run club. Story by Juan Toribio.
- Dan Gartland brings us as close to getting hit by a pitch as I’d ever like to get.
- If you want fun baseball, watch Tigers’ fielder Matt Vierling make an incredible slide in second. What a move.
- In less optimal news for the Tigers, starting pitcher Matthew Boyd will be getting Tommy John surgery. (ESPN).
- Something to look forward to later today if you like schadenfreude I suppose.
I will be doing a press conference tomorrow before the game. You will get it from me straight.— Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) June 27, 2023
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.
