Outside The Confines: The 300 Club

J.D. Martinez makes it a nice round number.

By Ashley MacLennan
Houston Astros v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Welcome to the last Wednesday of June, BCB friends. I can’t believe it’s officially summer and the All-Star break is just around the corner.

In today’s OTC we’ve got some fun stuff waiting for you including a major milestone for a Dodgers hitter, and a question of whether or not we’re treating Luis Arraez’s potential milestone season seriously enough.

We also have some less than awesome news on the health front for a manager and a pitcher.

And in the “just for fun” realm, see what happens when a soccer goaltender takes batting practice with the Cardinals; and enjoy an incredible slide that makes you wonder how baseball players make it look so easy.

Now let’s get on to today’s links!

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.

