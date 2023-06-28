Outside The Confines: The 300 Club

Welcome to the last Wednesday of June, BCB friends. I can’t believe it’s officially summer and the All-Star break is just around the corner.

In today’s OTC we’ve got some fun stuff waiting for you including a major milestone for a Dodgers hitter, and a question of whether or not we’re treating Luis Arraez’s potential milestone season seriously enough.

We also have some less than awesome news on the health front for a manager and a pitcher.

And in the “just for fun” realm, see what happens when a soccer goaltender takes batting practice with the Cardinals; and enjoy an incredible slide that makes you wonder how baseball players make it look so easy.

Now let’s get on to today’s links!

Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah gives up 11 runs in first rookie ball appearance since demotion https://t.co/xVJHJEvQ56 — CBS Sports MLB (@CBSSportsMLB) June 27, 2023

I will be doing a press conference tomorrow before the game. You will get it from me straight. — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) June 27, 2023

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.