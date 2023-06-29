Cub Tracks’ what goes up

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
“Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different outcome.” — Albert Einstein.
“Nothing in this world can take the place of persistence.” — Calvin Coolidge.
It makes me crazy when people use the first phrase as THE definition of insanity. A drop of water falling on a rock in perpetuity will destroy the rock. Einstein’s principle is only relative to certain situations — sometimes purpose or strategy must be adjusted, but nothing takes the place of directed effort.
A lot of us believe that the Cubs need to adjust their strategy, but the brain-trust seems pretty hard-headed. What they have going doesn’t seem to be working despite the effort, and we await developments impatiently.
Patrick Wisdom is going to Triple A Iowa for rehab.
Patrick Wisdom (wrist sprain) is leaving today for a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa, Ross said. Wisdom is meeting the team in Omaha.— Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) June 28, 2023
The Cubs took the field for the second game of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday night. Drew Smyly (7-4, 3.35) opposed Aaron Nola (6-5, 4.38).
It didn’t work out for the best and the Phillies have captured the meatloaf. Jared Young made his presence known. Dansby Swanson also went deep in a losing cause.
First major league homer for Jared Young! pic.twitter.com/dV9NuLPi7V— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 29, 2023
.@LieutenantDans7 visits the bleachers! pic.twitter.com/qelIwvETLY— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 29, 2023
Over the winter, the Cubs and Phillies spent big to add new shortstops.— Tony Andracki (@TonyAndracki23) June 27, 2023
Here's how it's going so far: pic.twitter.com/5HsPNJ23zY
Despite injuries, the Cubs are starting to see higher-end talent move closer to making their debuts at Wrigley Field. It’s an exciting time to be following the farm system. https://t.co/D9TQMqSZIG— Greg Zumach (@IvyFutures) June 28, 2023
- Seth Engle (AP*): Castellanos homers, Sosa and Harrison go deep as Phillies beat Cubs 8-5. “Chicago has lost three straight since winning nine of 10.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Doesn’t sound like robo umps are coming in 2024. “... some news that makes me very unhappy.”“
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Trade deadline buyers? Nothing’s yet set in stone for the Cubs. “Jed Hoyer and Carter Hawkins are happy with the way the Cubs played in recent weeks, but there’s still over a month of baseball to play before the deadline.”
- Tim Stebbins (MLB.com*): Building momentum key for Cubs in 13-game sprint. “The next two weeks to me, 13 games, are going to be really important,” manager David Ross said. Tony Andracki has thoughts along these lines.
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Chicago Cubs lose 5-1 to Philadelphia Phillies after MLB opts to play despite ‘very unhealthy’ air alert. “The league felt the levels were playable,” Ian Happ said. Sullivan has more. Patrick Mooney has a few words {$}.
- Rob Tornoe (Philadelphia Inquirer*): NBC Sports Philadelphia had some snafus during Phillies’ win over the Cubs. “Phillies announcer Tom McCarthy promised “lineups and first pitch when we get back.” But when the commercial break ended, Kyle Schwarber was at second base.”
- Phil Rogers (Forbes* {$}): Cubs handling Stroman carefully ahead of trade deadline decision. “Stroman figures to be front and center as MLB teams head toward the August 1 trade deadline.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): The Jameson Taillon situation is really quite bad at the moment. “It’s not a situation where you would dump a guy, for reasons of contract, of projected future performance, and so on and so on.” Jared Wyllys has more.
Last night, Cubs SP Jameson Taillon assessed another inconsistent outing and discussed his struggles vs lefties this season ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/imA9bgW5tA— Ryan Herrera (@ryan_a_herrera) June 28, 2023
- Rich Eberwein (Cubbies Crib*): Chicago Cubs sign reliever Shane Greene to a minor league deal. “Greene has had success as a closer and set-up man in the past, but he hasn’t played a full season since 2019.”
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Cubs bring up Jared Young to help at first base as Trey Mancini’s defense sags. “We’ve been watching him for a while, he’s been swinging the bat really well,” David Ross said. Andy Martinez has more Young.
- Tommy Birch (Des Moines Register* {$}): Beloved Cubs hero David Bote makes the most of his return to the minor leagues. “I have my family here,” Bote said. “There’s nothing really to complain about because I’m alive and breathing and playing a game.”
- Marc Vitali (WTTW*): Cubs’ Ian Happ works with artist to Capture Wrigley Field. “Vale met Happ through a mutual friend. Vale understood cricket, but not baseball.”
