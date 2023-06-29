Cub Tracks’ what goes up

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

“Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different outcome.” — Albert Einstein. “Nothing in this world can take the place of persistence.” — Calvin Coolidge.

It makes me crazy when people use the first phrase as THE definition of insanity. A drop of water falling on a rock in perpetuity will destroy the rock. Einstein’s principle is only relative to certain situations — sometimes purpose or strategy must be adjusted, but nothing takes the place of directed effort.

A lot of us believe that the Cubs need to adjust their strategy, but the brain-trust seems pretty hard-headed. What they have going doesn’t seem to be working despite the effort, and we await developments impatiently.

Patrick Wisdom is going to Triple A Iowa for rehab.

Patrick Wisdom (wrist sprain) is leaving today for a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa, Ross said. Wisdom is meeting the team in Omaha. — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) June 28, 2023

The Cubs took the field for the second game of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday night. Drew Smyly (7-4, 3.35) opposed Aaron Nola (6-5, 4.38).

It didn’t work out for the best and the Phillies have captured the meatloaf. Jared Young made his presence known. Dansby Swanson also went deep in a losing cause.

First major league homer for Jared Young! pic.twitter.com/dV9NuLPi7V — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 29, 2023

Over the winter, the Cubs and Phillies spent big to add new shortstops.



Here's how it's going so far: pic.twitter.com/5HsPNJ23zY — Tony Andracki (@TonyAndracki23) June 27, 2023

Despite injuries, the Cubs are starting to see higher-end talent move closer to making their debuts at Wrigley Field. It’s an exciting time to be following the farm system. https://t.co/D9TQMqSZIG — Greg Zumach (@IvyFutures) June 28, 2023

Last night, Cubs SP Jameson Taillon assessed another inconsistent outing and discussed his struggles vs lefties this season ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/imA9bgW5tA — Ryan Herrera (@ryan_a_herrera) June 28, 2023

Food for Thought:

