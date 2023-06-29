 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks’ what goes up

#Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. The Cubs are officially a streaky team. Jared Young had a blast.

By Duane Pesice
Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

“Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different outcome.” — Albert Einstein.

“Nothing in this world can take the place of persistence.” — Calvin Coolidge.

It makes me crazy when people use the first phrase as THE definition of insanity. A drop of water falling on a rock in perpetuity will destroy the rock. Einstein’s principle is only relative to certain situations — sometimes purpose or strategy must be adjusted, but nothing takes the place of directed effort.

A lot of us believe that the Cubs need to adjust their strategy, but the brain-trust seems pretty hard-headed. What they have going doesn’t seem to be working despite the effort, and we await developments impatiently.

Patrick Wisdom is going to Triple A Iowa for rehab.

The Cubs took the field for the second game of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday night. Drew Smyly (7-4, 3.35) opposed Aaron Nola (6-5, 4.38).

It didn’t work out for the best and the Phillies have captured the meatloaf. Jared Young made his presence known. Dansby Swanson also went deep in a losing cause.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!

