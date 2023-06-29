Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: June 29

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were stuck in the mud against the Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals), 8-3.

Starter Riley Thompson got the loss after he gave up two home runs—accounting for three runs—in the bottom of the second inning. The final line on Thompson was three runs on six hits over four innings. He walked four and struck out five.

Bailey Horn, Rowan Wick and Brendon Little finished out this game and all three of them allowed at least a run. Horn and Wick gave up two;

In the top of the first inning, a rehabbing Patrick Wisdom hit a two-run home run to give the I-Cubs a short-lived lead. Wisdom went 1 for 3 with a walk and a strikeout.

In the eighth inning, second baseman Jake Slaughter hit a solo home run, his 15th of the season. Slaughter went 1 for 3.

Patrick Wisdom’s home run.

First rehab at-bat and Patrick Wisdom goes ALL THE WAY ‍ pic.twitter.com/5K2bFgrXJj — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) June 30, 2023

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies blinded the Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds), 8-3.

Starter Walker Powell got the win after allowing just two runs on four hits over five innings. All four hits were consecutive singles in the fourth inning, leading to two runs. Powell struck out seven and walked no one.

The Smokies blew this game open with a five-run sixth inning and center fielder Jordan Nwogu got it started with a two-run home run. It was his seventh of the season. Nwogu was 1 for 3 with a walk and two runs scored.

Left fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong went 2 for 5 with an RBI double and a steal. He scored one run.

Right fielder Owen Caissie was 2 for 5.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs blanked the Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins), 6-0.

Cade Horton pitched a career-high 5.2 innings and gave up just one hit. (He was very upset that he couldn’t finish six as well. Horton walked three and struck out seven as he got his third win of the year.

Eduarniel Nunez pitched 1.1 innings of relief and the only baserunner he allowed reached on an error. He struck out three. Then Frankie Scalzo Jr. finished off the two-hit shutout with the final two innings in a non-save situation. He allowed one hit. He walked one and did not strike anyone out.

The Cubs scored four runs in the top of the first and cruised the rest of the way. Everyone in the lineup had at least one hit. Bryce Ball pinch ran for Ezequiel Pagan in the third inning after he was hit by a pitch. Ball went 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored.

Right fielder Jacob Wetzel was 2 for 4 with an first-inning RBI single. He was also hit by a pitch.

Alexander Canario played this entire game as the DH in a rehab situation. He went 1 for 3 with an RBI double. Canario scored one run.

Cade Horton’s highlights:

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans told the Charleston RiverDogs (Rays) that they were bad dogs, 6-1.

It was a solid start for Drew Gray, who pitched three shutout innings in his Myrtle Beach debut. Gray gave up two hits, walked one and struck out four. He also hit one batter.

Koen Moreno got the win with four innings of relief. He surrendered one run on two hits and a walk. Moreno struck out four.

Center fielder Parker Chavers hit a solo home run in the sixth inning, his seventh of the season. Chavers was 2 for 4 and scored twice.

Left fielder Andy Garriola doubled three times tonight in a 3 for 4 game. He scored twice.

Shortstop Jefferson Rojas continues to hit, going 2 for 4 with one run scored.

DH Miguel Pabon went 2 for 4.

ACL Cubs

Trailing the Royals, 5-0 in the seventh.

Adrian Sampson allowed three runs, two earned, on six hits over a three-inning rehab start. He did not walk or strike anyone out.