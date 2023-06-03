Cub Tracks carves new groove

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Hall of Famer Pat Hughes, describing the Padres' City Connect uniforms:— Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) June 3, 2023
"They have vibrant pink as part of their right sleeves. The left sleeve is mint green. They have white shirts and trousers. They have a variety of shoe colors. And they have a hint of yellow."
Jameson Taillon took the hill against former Cardinal Michael Wacha. For once, the game wasn’t blacked out here. Taillon threw 5.2 good innings, departing with the lead.
.@ihapp_1’s hustle leads to a score!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 3, 2023
1-0 Cubs! pic.twitter.com/LT8JJwucZy
Dansby dinger in San Diego! @LieutenantDans7 | #VoteSwansonhttps://t.co/iq0lKgoH7i pic.twitter.com/5OUc6DIoAc— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 3, 2023
Cubs did a great job ramping up the pitch count. Mike Tauchman especially had some terrific at-bats, and the fourth inning was a class in patience as the Cubs eased Wacha toward the showers. Tauchman seems to have secured himself a spot but you never know. Taillon looked leagues better though, and we’d all like to see more games like that from him. The relief corps held, and in the end, it was “Leit’s Out”.
* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.
FINAL: Cubs 2, Padres 1— MLB Scorecards (@MlbScorecards) June 3, 2023
W: Jameson Taillon
L: Michael Wacha
#NextStartsHere | #BringTheGold @Cubs | @Padres pic.twitter.com/NfOla0t7kz
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): The Cubs haven’t delivered in the clutch, and it’s sinking their season. “As a team, the story of our season so far is we struggled in high-leverage situations both offensively and pitching-wise,” team president Jed Hoyer said. Brett Taylor elaborates.
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Justin Steele likely to miss next start due to ‘very minor issue’ in left forearm. A ‘tight forearm’. Patrick Mooney adds on {$}.
- Gordon Wittenmyer (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Why under-the-radar, over-the-top Kyle Hendricks ranks among the elite pitchers in Chicago Cubs history. “He’s in the top 10 — oh, for sure,” said Fergie Jenkins.
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): Cubs pitcher Javier Assad learned a special lesson from Mexico teammate Randy Arozarena. “It was a simple act of kindness...”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): How Cubs reliever Adbert Alzolay’s development vs. lefties helped him claim high-leverage role. “Alzolay recorded his third career save in a dominant two-inning performance against the Rays this week.”
- Aldo Soto (Sports Mockery*): Cubs lose two players to free agency. “... it didn’t really seem like either Tyler Duffey or Vinny Nittoli were on the verge of getting a shot.”
- Aldo Soto (Sports Mockery*): Cubs reportedly signing hard-throwing pitcher From Cuba. “According to baseball writer Francys Romero, the Cubs are on the verge of signing 20-year-old Brander Guevara.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Just thinking out loud on Miguel Amaya and Tucker Barnhart. “... if everyone soon agrees that Amaya is going to be the guy next year, at what point do you just flip the switch and swap him out with Tucker Barnhart on this year’s big league roster?”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Nick Madrigal terrorizing AAA pitching since being demoted. “It’s only five games, but he’s already hit more homers (1) and triples (2) in that time than he did in 326 PAs for the Cubs.”
- Michael Cerami (Bleacher Nation*): Christopher Morel is definitely in that phase where he needs to adjust. There’s a lot of swing-and-miss to his game right now.
- James Dator (SBNation*): The Cubs ‘I Think You Should Leave’ promo night is your EXACT STYLE. “The Cubs win 2023.”
- Brandon Wetherbee (Inside Hook*): Baseball Belongs on Free TV — Especially the Cubs. “America’s pastime should be on prime time. The writers’ strike may make it possible.”
Food for Thought:
The complete skeletons of several specimens were discovered in what is likely a record-breaking find.https://t.co/BHiZnO6gk7— IFLScience (@IFLScience) June 2, 2023
His delicate little steps!!https://t.co/R7CWDstJaq— Futurism (@futurism) June 2, 2023
Topological and gravity data from Mars orbiters have shown that the planet’s northern hemisphere is substantially lower than the southern one.https://t.co/kLJgQ0wW8c— Science News (@ScienceNews) June 1, 2023
Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!
Loading comments...