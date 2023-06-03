 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks carves new groove

#Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. Jameson Taillon performed with surgical precision and the Cubs overcame the host Padres. They’re still not much in the clutch but it worked this time.

By Duane Pesice
Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Jameson Taillon took the hill against former Cardinal Michael Wacha. For once, the game wasn’t blacked out here. Taillon threw 5.2 good innings, departing with the lead.

Cubs did a great job ramping up the pitch count. Mike Tauchman especially had some terrific at-bats, and the fourth inning was a class in patience as the Cubs eased Wacha toward the showers. Tauchman seems to have secured himself a spot but you never know. Taillon looked leagues better though, and we’d all like to see more games like that from him. The relief corps held, and in the end, it was “Leit’s Out”.

Food for Thought:

