Cub Tracks carves new groove

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Hall of Famer Pat Hughes, describing the Padres' City Connect uniforms:



"They have vibrant pink as part of their right sleeves. The left sleeve is mint green. They have white shirts and trousers. They have a variety of shoe colors. And they have a hint of yellow." — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) June 3, 2023

Jameson Taillon took the hill against former Cardinal Michael Wacha. For once, the game wasn’t blacked out here. Taillon threw 5.2 good innings, departing with the lead.

Cubs did a great job ramping up the pitch count. Mike Tauchman especially had some terrific at-bats, and the fourth inning was a class in patience as the Cubs eased Wacha toward the showers. Tauchman seems to have secured himself a spot but you never know. Taillon looked leagues better though, and we’d all like to see more games like that from him. The relief corps held, and in the end, it was “Leit’s Out”.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

The complete skeletons of several specimens were discovered in what is likely a record-breaking find.https://t.co/BHiZnO6gk7 — IFLScience (@IFLScience) June 2, 2023

Topological and gravity data from Mars orbiters have shown that the planet’s northern hemisphere is substantially lower than the southern one.https://t.co/kLJgQ0wW8c — Science News (@ScienceNews) June 1, 2023

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!