Cubs roster move: Justin Steele to injured list, Miguel Amaya recalled

The Chicago Cubs today placed left-handed pitcher Justin Steele on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to June 1) with a left forearm strain and recalled catcher Miguel Amaya from Triple-A Iowa.

So... this will mean Steele, who has a 2.65 ERA and 1.059 WHIP in 12 starts for the Cubs this season, will miss at least two starts. Hopefully, it’s nothing more than that. Hayden Wesneski, who took over from Steele when he left Wednesday’s game after three innings, will likely take the starts that would have gone to Steele. The first one will probably be Tuesday in Anaheim.

For now, the Cubs will go with three catchers and 14 position players, and thus just 12 pitchers. I would imagine that’ll change in a few days.

Amaya begins his second stint with the Cubs. He was recalled from Double-A Tennessee May 2 and made his major league debut, appearing in six games while batting .231/.313/.231 (3-for-13) with two RBI, before he was optioned back to Iowa May 10.

Amaya has hit .294/.431/.565 (27-for-92) with 10 doubles, five home runs, 18 RBI, 19 walks, a .431 on-base percentage combined in 28 games between Tennessee and Iowa this year.

As always, we await developments.