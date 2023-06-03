Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: June 3

The Cubs released right-handed pitcher Tyler Duffey today.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were deep-sixed by the Columbus Clippers (Guardians), 5-3.

Starter Caleb Kilian turned in the textbook “quality start,” but he got the loss anyway. Kilian allowed three runs on four hits over six innings. He struck out three, walked one and hit a batter.

Codi Heuer gave up a two-run home run in his rehab appearance. Heuer was charged with two runs on two hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning. He did not strike anyone out.

Daniel Palencia threw two scoreless innings of relief and hit 100.4 on that Statcast thingy twice. He did allow one hit (one on one of those 100 mph pitches) and walked one while striking out no one.

Center fielder Nelson Velázquez kept a rally going in the bottom of the ninth with an RBI double. Velázquez was 1 for 3 with two walks.

First baseman Jared Young went 3 for 4 with two doubles and a walk.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies couldn’t hide from the Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds), 4-1.

Walker Powell started and took the loss. He allowed three runs on five hits over five innings. Powell struck out four, walked two and hit one batter.

The Smokies only run came on a home run in the bottom of the eighth by center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong. It was his sixth home run this year. Crow-Armstrong was 1 for 4.

Here’s PCA’s home run:

Pete Crow-Armstrong with a solo bomb in the bottom of the 8th! #BestYearEver #NextStartsHere pic.twitter.com/VxCtCEMrId — Tennessee Smokies (@smokiesbaseball) June 4, 2023

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs oxidized the Ft. Wayne TinCaps (Padres), 11-4.

Richard Gallardo put the Cubs in a 4-2 hole after he gave up four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. His final line was four runs on six hits over five innings. Gallardo struck out six and walked one.

Sheldon Reed got the win in relief. Reed pitched 1.2 innings and the only baserunner he allowed came on an error by second baseman James Triantos. Reed struck out three.

Triantos was 2 for 4 with a double and a walk. He drove in two runs and scored twice.

Center fielder Kevin Alcántara went 3 for 5 with an RBI.

Left fielder Ezequiel Pagan was 2 for 5 with a walk. He scored twice and drove in one with an eighth-inning single.

DH Luis Verdugo was 2 for 5 and scored once.

First baseman Liam Spence went 2 for 5 with a two-run single in the eighth. Spence scored one run.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans swept a doubleheader from the Salem Red Sox, winning the continuation of yesterday’s game 7-5 and taking the seven-inning nightcap 5-2.

Nick Hull started yesterday and got three innings in before the rains came. Hull allowed two runs on one hit and three walks. He struck out two.

The Pelicans bounced back today and took a 5-3 lead going into the eighth inning, but Saul Gonzalez coughed up two runs and the lead in the eighth. But the Birds struck back with two runs in the bottom of the inning and Gonzalez got the win after he retired the side in order in the ninth. Gonzalez’s final line was two runs on one hit and two walks over two innings. He struck out four.

Those two runs in the bottom of the eighth came on second baseman Pedro Ramirez’s first home run of the season. Ramirez was 1 for 2 with a walk. He was also hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to give him three RBI on the game. Ramirez scored twice.

Third baseman Reivaj Garcia was 3 for 4. He scored once and drove in one run.

In the second game, starter Jackson Ferris allowed neither a hit nor a run over the first three innings. Ferris did walk two and struck out one.

The win went to Scarlyn Lebron because Ferris only went three innings. Lebron pitched two innings and allowed two runs on four hits. He walked one and struck out two.

Angel Gonzalez pitched the sixth and seventh innings without allowing a run and was awarded a save. He allowed two hits but didn’t walk anyone and struck out two.

Pedro Ramirez stayed hot in game two, going 2 for 4 with an RBI triple in the second inning. He also stole a base.

Right fielder Parker Chavers was 2 for 3 with a walk. He drove in two runs and scored one.

