On The Horizon: Cubs vs. Guardians series preview

The Guardians, like the Cubs, have had their ups and downs and streaks this year. On June 2, after losing to the Twins, they were 25-32 and 5½ games out of first place.

Since then they have gone 14-9, the second-best record in the American League, and currently stand in a virtual tie for first place in the A.L. Central with the Twins, even though both teams stand two games under .500.

This is what you get with the balanced schedule, Rob Manfred. Just wait till a sub-.500 division winner takes the World Series. Could happen this year!

This is Cleveland’s first visit to Wrigley Field since 2021 and thus, the first time they will play the Cubs in Chicago with the Guardians nickname. The teams split two games at Wrigley two years ago, with the Cubs also losing two games in Cleveland that year. For more on the Guardians, please visit our SB Nation Guardians site Covering The Corner.

Fun facts

The Cubs hosted Cleveland, then known as the Indians, for two games in 1998. This weekend’s series will be just the sixth between the teams at Wrigley Field since then — and just the second of three games. The only previous 3-game series was June 19-21, 2009, when the Cubs swept Cleveland, 8-7, 6-5 and 6-2. The teams split in 2015 and last year. The Cubs lost twice in 2018 and won twice in 2020. That adds up to 7-6 in favor of the Cubs. They are 8-9 at Cleveland, leaving the series knotted at 15 wins apiece. (Of course, the Cubs are 4-3 against Cleveland in the postseason: 1-2 at home, 3-1 on the road.)

..........

The Cubs and Guardians are two of three teams tied for giving up the fewest home runs so far this year, 78. The third team is the Pirates. The Mariners have given up 79. The Guardians and Pirates have played 80 games; the Cubs and Mariners, 79.

(Both sets of fun facts courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

Probable pitching matchups

Friday: Justin Steele, LHP (8-2, 2.62 ERA, 1.063 WHIP, 2.83 FIP) vs. Cal Quantrill, RHP (2-4, 5.61 ERA, 1.416 WHIP, 4.93 FIP)

Saturday: Marcus Stroman, RHP (9-5, 2.47 ERA, 1.078 WHIP. 3,36 FIP) vs. Tanner Bibee, RHP (4-2, 3.79 ERA, 1.298 WHIP, 3.85 FIP)

Sunday: Jameson Taillon, RHP (2-6, 6.90 ERA, 1.551 WHIP, 5.25 FIP) vs. Aaron Civale, RHP (2-2, 3.18 ERA, 1.261 WHIP, 4.06 FIP)

Times & TV channels

Friday: 1:20 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network, MLB Network (outside Cubs and Guardians market territories)

Saturday: 6:15 p.m. CT, Fox-TV (regional — coverage map)

Sunday: 1:20 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network

Prediction

I keep picking two of three. One of these times, I’m gonna be right. The Cubs miss one of the Guardians’ best pitchers (Shane Bieber) and have Justin Steele and Marcus Stroman leading the rotation this weekend.

So, two of three.

Up next

The Cubs travel to Milwaukee for a four-game series against the Brewers which begins Monday afternoon.