Baseball history unpacked, June 30

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Jocko Flynn, Davy Jones, Johnny Hudson, Joe Stephenson, Paul Toth, Doug Dascenzo, Mark Grudzielanek*,

Today in history:

1520 - Spanish conquistadors are expelled from Tenochtitlan following an Aztec revolt against their rule under Hernán Cortés during “La Noche Triste” (the Night of Sadness). Many soldiers drown in the escape, and Aztec emperor Moctezuma II dies in the struggle.

1859 - French acrobat Charles Blondin is 1st to cross Niagara Falls on a tightrope.

1864 - Yosemite Grant Act signed by President Abraham Lincoln bestowing 200,000 acres to the state of California, establishes America's first state-controlled park.

1908 - A giant fireball, most likely caused by the air burst of a large meteoroid or comet flattens 80 million trees near the Stony Tunguska River in Yeniseysk Governorate, Russia, in the largest impact event in recorded history.

1938 - Superman 1st appears in DC Comics' Action Comics Series issue #1.

1940 - "Brenda Starr, Reporter", 1st cartoon strip by a woman, Dale [Dalia] Messick, begins as a comic-book supplement to Chicago's Sunday Tribune.

