Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: June 30

Right-handed pitcher Brody McCullough was officially promoted to High-A South Bend. Outfielder Christian Franklin was sent from South Bend to the ACL Cubs.

Iowa Cubsv

The Iowa Cubs rained on the Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals), 6-5.

Jordan Wicks’ Triple-A debut was a mixed bag. Wicks allowed three runs on five hits over 4.1 innings. Wicks struck out four and walked two.

The win went to Manuel Rodríguez, who entered the game with a man on first and no outs in the eighth and got a bunt double play and a fly out to left to end the threat. He got the win when Iowa scored three runs in the top of the ninth. Rodríguez stayed in the game and gave up an unearned run in the ninth. His final line was one unearned run on one hit over two innings. Rodríguez struck out two, walked no one but hit one batter.

Shortstop Luis Vazquez hit his first Triple-A home run on the season with the bases empty in the third inning. Vazquez has 12 home runs total this season. He also had a huge two-run single in the top of the ninth that put Iowa in the lead. Vazquez went 2 for 4 with three RBI.

First baseman Matt Mervis tied the game up with a two-run home run in the sixth inning. Mervis was 1 for 3 with a walk.

The Vazquez home run:

Luis Vázquez! Get outta town! The shortstop hits his first Triple-A home run of the season to get us on the board! pic.twitter.com/99Q8Xd5oDt — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) July 1, 2023

Matt Mervis’ blast.

This is a familiar sight... MASH. MERVIS. His two-run bomb brings us even at 3-3 pic.twitter.com/1cSkk6J1Ca — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) July 1, 2023

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were extinguished by the Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds), 8-1.

Kohl Franklin had a rough start tonight as he got torched for three runs on six hits over just 2.2 innings. Franklin allowed one run in the first, one in the second and one in the third. Franklin walked three and struck out three. Franklin took his fifth loss.

Carlos Guzman threw 3.1 innings of scoreless relief. He allowed just one hit and he walked two. Guzman struck out three.

DH Nelson Maldonado’s double to lead off the second inning was the only hit of the game for Tennessee. Maldonado was 1 for 4.

Jordan Nwogu was hit by a pitch to lead off the seventh inning. He stole second, went to third on a ground out and scored on a Casey Opitz ground out. Nwogu was 0 for 3.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were lost in the clouds against the Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins), 5-1.

In his High-A debut, Miguel Arias retired the first nine batters he faced in order. He allowed two singles, but no runs, in the fourth. But Arias got hammered for four runs in the fifth and he took the loss. The final line one Arias was four runs on eight hits, including a two-run home run, over 4.1 innings. Arias struck out seven and walked no one.

The only South Bend run of the game came on a Kevin Alcántara double in the top of the first inning. Alcántara went 1 for 4.

Alcántara’s double that scored Kevin Made. Made was 1 for 3 with a walk.

Your daily dose of Kevin Alcántara. RBI double today. pic.twitter.com/vlIxJCzEhT — Itsacon (@thats_so_cub) June 30, 2023

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were bitten by the Charleston RiverDogs (Rays), 7-5.

Marino Santy started and took the loss after giving up four runs, three earned, on seven hits over 3.2 innings. Santy walked one and struck out five.

Center fielder Ismael Mena hit a solo home run in the third inning, his first of the season. Mena went 1 for 4.

Shortstop Cristian Hernandez was 2 for 4 with a double and one run scored.

Right fielder Rafael Morel went 3 for 4 and scored once.

That’s six of the Pelicans’ seven hits tonight.

Highlights:

ACL Cubs

Trailing the Angels 8-4 after six innings.

Brailyn Marquez threw a scoreless inning, allowing one hit and striking out one.