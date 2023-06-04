 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks’ what has become of Yu?

#Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. The Cubs dropped this one and will have to win Sunday to pull ahead in the series.

By Duane Pesice
Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Drew Smyly looked to continue his skein of good games with a turn in San Diego Saturday night. Edwin Rios started at DH, in the seven hole. Rougned Odor has a groin. Yu know who was on the bump for the Friars, who wore mustard and chocolate in celebration, on their home whites.

The Cubs kicked the ball around a little, and Smyly faltered. Meanwhile:

I mean, unless it is a no-decision it goes to eleven, doesn’t it? I was kinda hoping that Darvish’d turn back into the pumpkin he was in his first Cubs year, but not so far. The Cubs let this one slide, and the series is tied until after Sunday’s game.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

“The responsibility of the players is to go out and keep doing the same things,” Happ said. “Keep doing the little things that help you win games and not press. You have to have the confidence and the belief to keep going. If you get in that situation where you’re pressing every day, it gets really hard on everybody. With the guys in this room with the experience, it won’t be a problem.” — Patrick Mooney.

Food for Thought:

