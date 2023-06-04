Cub Tracks’ what has become of Yu?

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Drew Smyly looked to continue his skein of good games with a turn in San Diego Saturday night. Edwin Rios started at DH, in the seven hole. Rougned Odor has a groin. Yu know who was on the bump for the Friars, who wore mustard and chocolate in celebration, on their home whites.

The Cubs kicked the ball around a little, and Smyly faltered. Meanwhile:

Cubs haven't been able to get anything going against Darvish. Mastrobuoni's single is their lone hit through 4 innings.



They've at least made him work. Darvish is up to 75 pitches; 20 of those have landed for called strikes including 12 CS sinkers. — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) June 4, 2023

I mean, unless it is a no-decision it goes to eleven, doesn’t it? I was kinda hoping that Darvish’d turn back into the pumpkin he was in his first Cubs year, but not so far. The Cubs let this one slide, and the series is tied until after Sunday’s game.

Ben Brown joins our Top 100 Prospects list with the graduation of the Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore.



Scouting report, tool grades, video and more on the #Cubs right-hander: https://t.co/46tQTnHd4O pic.twitter.com/oQAg576DDc — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 3, 2023

Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): The Cubs know this could be the make-or-break part of their season. “The Cubs need to do something big to change the fundamentals...”

“The responsibility of the players is to go out and keep doing the same things,” Happ said. “Keep doing the little things that help you win games and not press. You have to have the confidence and the belief to keep going. If you get in that situation where you’re pressing every day, it gets really hard on everybody. With the guys in this room with the experience, it won’t be a problem.” — Patrick Mooney.

