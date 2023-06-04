Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: June 4

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were sent to Davy Jones’ Locker by the Columbus Clippers (Guardians), 10-7.

Starter Riley Thompson surrendered two runs on five hits over 3.1 innings. He struck out two and walked two.

Brendan Little relieved Thompson in the fourth inning and got tagged for the loss. Little allowed three runs (and one inherited runner) on two hits over 1.2 innings. The big blow was a two-run home run by Zack Collins. He walked one and struck out one.

The big bat for Iowa today was second baseman David Bote, who was 3 for 3 with a double, a two-run home run and two walks. The home run came in the bottom of the ninth and was his fourth in 2023. Bote scored three times.

Left fielder Yonathan Perlaza hit a solo home run in the fifth inning. It was his fourth home run this year. Perlaza went 2 for 5 with two runs batted in.

Right fielder Brennen Davis went 2 for 5 with a double. Both hits drove in a run, so he had two RBI. He also had an outfield assist after throwing out a runner at the plate.

Davis’ double:

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies blinded the Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds) 5-4.

Starter Kohl Franklin went five innings and gave up two runs on three hits. He struck out three, walked one and hit one batter.

Carlos Guzman was the beneficiary of a four-run bottom of the seventh inning that earned him the win. But Guzman gave up a solo home run in the seventh and allowed a leadoff double in the eighth that came around to score after he left the game. Guzman’s final line was two runs, one earned, on three hits over 1+ innings. Guzman struck out one and did not walk anyone.

Riley Martin was called upon to protect a 5-4 lead in the top of the ninth. He struck out the first two batters of the inning, both looking, before hitting the third batted. He then struck out the next batter swinging to end the game and collect the save.

Left fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run, his seventh of the season and third in five games. Crow-Armstrong also had an RBI single in the seventh inning for two total RBI. He was 2 for 4 and scored twice—including from first base on a single.

Shortstop Luis Vazquez went 3 for 4 with a two-run single in the seventh.

PCA’s home run:

His RBI single:

Here’s Vazquez’s two-run single that scored Crow-Armstrong from first.

Riley Martin slams the door:

The South Bend Cubs got melted by the Ft. Wayne TinCaps (Padres), 8-2.

Manuel Espinoza started and took the loss. He allowed two runs on four hits over four innings. He struck out four and walked one.

The real damage was done in a six-run seventh inning against Tyler Santana. Santana pitched three innings allowed the six runs on six hits, but only three of the runs were earned. He struck out four and walked one.

Third baseman Fabian Pertuz hit a solo home run in the fifth inning, his fourth on the year. Pertuz was 2 for 3.

Catcher Ethan Hearn was 2 for 3 with a stolen base.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans put the Salem Red Sox through the wringer, 6-3. The Pelicans won the final four games of this series after losing the first two.

Starter Brody McCullough dominated today with a career-high nine strikeouts. He allowed no runs and just one hit over five innings. McCullough walked two and hit one batter as he improved his record to 4-1.

Jozhan Oquendo pitched the final 1.2 innings without allowing either a hit or a run and got his third save. He also stranded two inherited runners in the eighth inning. Oquendo walked two and struck out three.

Catcher Moises Ballesteros was 3 for 4 with a double. He scored one run and drove one home.

DH Pedro Ramirez went 2 for 3 with a stolen base and two runs scored.

Right fielder Parker Chavers went 2 for 4. Both of his hits drove in one run for two total RBI. Chavers scored once.

Second baseman Yeison Santana went 2 for 4 and scored once.

The Pelicans went 5 for 9 with runners in scoring position this evening.