Outside The Confines: Hey, Siri!

Happy Monday, friends. I hope your weekend was wonderful, I hope you remembered to wear sunscreen outside and that the mosquitos were at a minimum wherever you were. And most of all I hope you enjoyed spending some time watching baseball.

We are fast approaching the All-Star Break (excuse me, how is it June already?), and my annual tradition of complaining about the ASG being blacked out to Canadian MLB TV subscribers is already ready to go. (Also, the fan vote is active if you want to send some Cubs to the game.)

The Cubs obviously had a pretty good weekend, but they weren’t alone. Liam Hendriks had a win on a pretty meaningful day; the Yankees made some incredible plays; and one Red Sox announcer realized he should probably turn off Siri on his phone when the Rays are in town.

All that and more int today’s links, so let’s jump into it!

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former #SFGiants Manager Roger Craig.



The “Humm Baby” skippered the Giants for eight seasons. His 586 wins are sixth-most in Giants history and third-most in the San Francisco era. pic.twitter.com/Rjnp7t9QeI — SFGiants (@SFGiants) June 5, 2023

AARON JUDGE, WHAT A GRAB! pic.twitter.com/snlOXLbt4f — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 4, 2023

The White Sox walk it off on a pitch that hits the umpire in the face. ⚾️



Jason Benetti and Steve Stone on the call for NBC Sports Chicago.



"What in the world did we just watch?" pic.twitter.com/i96iEb6j96 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 3, 2023

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.