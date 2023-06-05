Baseball history unpacked, June 5

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Jim Andrews, Billy Maloney, Robinson Chirinos. Also notable: Jack Chesbro HOF.

Today in history:

1794 - US Congress passes the Neutrality Act, banning Americans from serving in foreign armed forces.

- US Congress passes the Neutrality Act, banning Americans from serving in foreign armed forces. 1833 - Future 1st computer programmer Ada Lovelace meets mathematician and inventor Charles Babbage.

- Future 1st computer programmer Ada Lovelace meets mathematician and inventor Charles Babbage. 1968 - Palestinian Sirhan Sirhan assassinates Robert F. Kennedy, shooting him 3 times and wounding 5 others at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Kennedy dies the next day.

Common sources:

*pictured.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid, so that we can address that to the originators and provide clarity if not ‘truth’. Nothing is posted here without at least one instance of corroboration (this also includes the history bullets). Thanks for reading, and thanks also for your cooperation.