Marcus Stroman named National League Player of the Week

Cubs righthander Marcus Stroman was named National League Player of the Week by Major League Baseball Monday afternoon. He’s the first Cub to win this award since Patrick Wisdom, two years ago for the week ending June 6, 2021.

The 32-year-old right-hander won each of his two starts last week without allowing an earned run. Over 15 innings, including a complete-game shutout, he allowed just five hits and four walks with 14 strikeouts.

Stroman threw his second career complete-game shutout over the Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field last Monday, taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning and holding the Rays to one hit and one walk with eight strikeouts in his 105-pitch outing, the first complete game for a Cubs starter since Alec Mills’ no-hitter September 13, 2020 at Milwaukee.

The Stro Show followed that up with six strong innings on Sunday afternoon at San Diego, limiting the Padres to one unearned run on four hits with three walks and six strikeouts in a 7-1 win.

Dating back to August 30, 2022, the 2017 Gold Glove Award winner has allowed no more than two runs in 16 of his 20 starts, posting 2.31 ERA (31 earned runs in 121 innings), which is the lowest ERA in MLB during that span and his 11 quality starts are the most in the Majors this season.

Congratulations to the Stro Show on this honor! Now get him extended, Jed.