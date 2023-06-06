Cub Tracks’ make it stop

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The Cubs brought their meatloaf into the last game of the series, hoping for some dessert in the form of a third win, against lefty Blake Snell. They put the big-bat RH lineup on the field to support the Professor in his second start back from the IL, with Christopher Morel in CF and Yan Gomes and Miguel Amaya switching roles to put the rookie behind the plate. Snell has looked better lately, but he’s still a shell of what he once was. Or so the papers say, but the games are not played on paper.

Snell turned in a vintage performance. Hendricks did not. Phil Cuzzi didn’t help matters. But it isn’t like Kyle had any run support. The series ended in a tie.

Whether he ends up with some hardware or not, Stroman is showing that he can be more valuable to the Cubs as a long-term member of the organization rather than as a trade chip. Assuming, that is, the front office is indeed serious about trying to be competitive in the immediate future. It’s not like anyone in the Central is trying to run away with the division, so we’re not talking about much of an overhaul here. — Evan Altman.

