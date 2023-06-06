Cub Tracks’ make it stop

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
The Cubs brought their meatloaf into the last game of the series, hoping for some dessert in the form of a third win, against lefty Blake Snell. They put the big-bat RH lineup on the field to support the Professor in his second start back from the IL, with Christopher Morel in CF and Yan Gomes and Miguel Amaya switching roles to put the rookie behind the plate. Snell has looked better lately, but he’s still a shell of what he once was. Or so the papers say, but the games are not played on paper.
Snell turned in a vintage performance. Hendricks did not. Phil Cuzzi didn’t help matters. But it isn’t like Kyle had any run support. The series ended in a tie.
- Michael Cerami (Bleacher Nation*): David Ross just got ejected for sticking up for Kyle Hendricks. “... Phil Cuzzi made some of the worst strike calls I have EVER seen in a game...” Andy Martinez has more.
- Logan Muller (670theScore*): Jon Heyman believes Cubs would ‘get a lot’ if they traded Marcus Stroman: ‘He’s been one of the best pitchers’ in MLB’. “I’m not wishing they become a seller. If they do, they would get a lot for him. He’s been great.” Evan Altman writes that Stroman is in the Cy talk.
Whether he ends up with some hardware or not, Stroman is showing that he can be more valuable to the Cubs as a long-term member of the organization rather than as a trade chip. Assuming, that is, the front office is indeed serious about trying to be competitive in the immediate future. It’s not like anyone in the Central is trying to run away with the division, so we’re not talking about much of an overhaul here. — Evan Altman.
- Tony Gill (NBC Sports Chicago*): Cubs have a BIG decision to make with Marcus Stroman [PODCAST}.
- Matthew Postins (Fan Nation*): Is Chicago Cubs Starter Taillon poised for turnaround? “Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy believes so...”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Triple-A Iowa holds interesting options for Cubs’ bullpen depth. “Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy discussed the progress of several pitchers in Iowa, including Keegan Thompson.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Ben Brown’s path to Majors might be in bullpen. “It’s a good way to give them a Major League feel, get them competing,” Tommy Hottovy said. Matthew Postins has more of this. Aldo Soto also has some Brown.
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): A pair of Cubs could be nearing a return. “The Cubs are hopeful they’ll have a boost to their lineup soon.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): This lefty-heavy Cubs lineup business should probably stop now. “Shouldn’t a designated hitter actually, you know, hit?”
- Matt Trueblood (North Side Baseball*): Miguel Amaya and the near future of the Cubs roster. “... the team is back to carrying 14 position players and just 12 pitchers, and it raises urgent questions about the roster status of a couple of position players.” Jordan Bastian says Amaya is flourishing.
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): How Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson brings ‘captain qualities’ every day. “... Swanson has made a conscious effort to engage teammates, share his experiences and understand the organization’s long-term vision.”
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): What’s next for Cubs and Cody Bellinger with trade deadline and free agency on deck? “For us, it’s about a combination of what we do (and what they do),” Scott Boras said.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Christopher Morel breaks in a new glove, looks for his bat of old. “There is no grand experiment in the works to convert Morel into a first baseman — Chicago just wanted to get a look at him at the position.” Maddie Lee has more of this with a twist.
- Ron Berler (Medium.com*): Reach out to people now, before it’s too late. “How do you thank someone who has passed?”
Food for Thought:
Rare and mysterious, The Enigma is thought to have originated in outer space.https://t.co/FI0GxeiDxn— IFLScience (@IFLScience) June 5, 2023
Is this one job the robots can't take?— Futurism (@futurism) June 5, 2023
https://t.co/a516oQQ6UW
A popular story holds that a chance encounter with a parrot allowed an explorer to preserve a dead language. But is it true?https://t.co/bBN5vKHZ5E— IFLScience (@IFLScience) June 5, 2023
