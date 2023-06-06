Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Angels preview, Tuesday 6/6, 8:38 CT

Tuesday notes...

GET THOSE BATS GOING, PLEASE: The Cubs had just four hits Monday night. It was the fifth time in their last 10 games that they had five or fewer. They had made no more than five just six times in their first 49 games. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Angels lineup:

Also of interest for tonight:

Umpires for #Cubs (26-33) at #Angels (31-30):

Adam Hamari, Nick Mahrley, Vic Carapazza, Jerry Layne (base assignments not confirmed until first pitch)



First Pitch: 9:38 pm

Venue: Angel Stadium — Umpire Crew (@UmpCrew) June 6, 2023

Hayden Wesneski, RHP vs. Tyler Anderson, LHP

Hayden Wesneski has made nine appearances (eight starts) for the Cubs this year. Of those, seven of them can be characterized as “decent to excellent.” In the other two, yikes: 6⅓ innings, 13 hits, 12 earned runs, five walks, 2.842 WHIP, 17.05 ERA, five home runs.

So in the seven better outings: 2.70 ERA, 1.009 WHIP in 36⅔ innings, four home runs.

The talent is there, we saw it last September and in flashes so far this year. He just needs more consistency.

He’s obviously never faced the Angels or anyone on their active roster.

Tyler Anderson parlayed a very good 2022 season with the Dodgers (4.3 bWAR, made the N.L. All-Star team) into a three-year, $39 million deal with the Angels.

Whoops. Something must happen when traveling down the freeway from L.A. to Anaheim, because Anderson’s been pretty bad for the Angels so far this year. The White Sox hit him hard in his last start, May 30 on the South Side, one of four starts this year (out of 10) where he’s allowed at least five runs.

Anderson made two starts vs. the Cubs last year and posted a 3.75 ERA, with 11 strikeouts in 12 innings. A fair number of those Cubs aren’t on the team anymore. Nico Hoerner homered off him at Dodger Stadium July 8, 2022.

