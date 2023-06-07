Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Angels preview, Wednesday 6/7, 8:38 CT

Wednesday notes...

On May 10, the Cubs beat the Cardinals, 10-4. They have not won a game since then in which they gave up more than two runs. In their eight wins, they have allowed just 12 total runs: 2, 1, 2, 2, 2, 0, 1, 1 and 1. In their 15 losses, they have surrendered 118 runs, an average of nearly eight per game. They gave up 2 in one loss, 4 in another and at least 5 in all the rest. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53) INTERLEAGUE NOTES: The Cubs are 10-9 against American League teams this season and 226-228 (.498) all-time against the A.L. since interleague play began in 1997. The team was 6-14 (.300) in interleague play last year. The last time the Cubs had a winning record vs. A.L. teams was 2020, when they went 12-8 in the abbreviated 60-game season.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Angels lineup:

#Angels lineup vs Cubs with Moniak in RF and Rengifo in LF pic.twitter.com/uOsyIgOaFV — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) June 7, 2023

Jameson Taillon, RHP vs. Jaime Barria, RHP

Jameson Taillon had a really good outing Saturday night against the Padres and, of course, we are all hoping he can build on that one.

He started twice against the Angels last year. One was really good and the other... not so much.

Shohei Ohtani is 2-for-8 vs. Taillon, both home runs.

Just to show you how much the Angels fly under the radar for most of us as Cubs fans, I had never heard of him before now... only to find out he’s pitched in 113 games (58 starts) for them since 2018. Well. You learn something new every day!

Anyway, Barria has made 11 appearances this year (two starts). Apart from one bad outing against the Mariners in April, he’s been pretty good this year. He has never faced the Cubs and only a couple of current Cubs have ever faced him. Trey Mancini is 3-for-7, for whatever that’s worth.

Today's game is on Marquee Sports Network.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

Please visit the Angels site Crashing The Pearly Gates.

