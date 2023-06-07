Outside The Confines: Ouch

Good morning.

Which makes all of this just the latest in a decades-long pattern in which MLB-friendly writers drop columns which Rob Manfred, like Bud Selig before him, can and will later use as evidence that the league’s economic system is broken and that the players need to accept salary controls of some kind to resolve it all. Indeed, Manfred could not have written a better piece of owner/league propaganda if he tried.

I suppose only weird old baseball labor deadenders like me remember that columns like this have appeared, like clockwork, after the dust settles on every Collective Bargaining Agreement as the league begins to gear up for the next round of negotiations a couple of years hence.