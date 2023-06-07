Cubs roster move: Edwin Rios to injured list, Michael Rucker recalled

The Chicago Cubs today placed infielder Edwin Rios on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to June 4) with a left groin strain and recalled right-handed pitcher Michael Rucker from Triple-A Iowa.

Okay, I have to say this, think of it whatever you wish. Rios has played one game since May 31. He went 0-for-3 Saturday vs. the Padres. When did this “groin strain” happen? The June 3 game, I guess, but...

You can answer in whatever way you wish.

Rucker begins his second stint with the club. Previously, he posted a 5.48 ERA and 1.739 WHIP in 20 relief appearances (23 innings) with nine walks and 25 strikeouts. He was optioned to Iowa May 30 when Hayden Wesneski was recalled, and of course Rucker could not be recalled before a 10-day period unless... there’s an injury.

So there’s that. There had been speculation that when Cody Bellinger returned, Rios would be the one sent to Iowa, but now, if Bellinger returns soon, it’ll likely be Mike Tauchman or Miles Mastrobuoni sent down.

As always, we await developments.