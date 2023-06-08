Cub Tracks’ situation cloudy; ask later

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Raise my hand if you’re telekinetic and believe that Edwin Rios is actually injured. I have my doubts.

Jameson Taillon looks to be back. That’s good news. But it wasn’t enough, and the Cubs fell again to the Angels, 6-2.

