Cub Tracks’ situation cloudy; ask later

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Raise my hand if you’re telekinetic and believe that Edwin Rios is actually injured. I have my doubts.
Jameson Taillon looks to be back. That’s good news. But it wasn’t enough, and the Cubs fell again to the Angels, 6-2.
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune*): An uncertain trade deadline status awaits the Chicago Cubs. Will they be buyers or sellers? “... the Cubs are reaching the point at which they need to start securing some series sweeps to put a dent in the hole they’ve created.” Kade Kistner talks about the Cubs’ plans. Evan Altman has more of that.
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Cubs’ biggest decision at trade deadline revolves around Marcus Stroman. “I’m sure we’ll have conversations,” Hoyer said.
- Michael Cerami (Bleacher Nation*): Which Cubs deserve to be 2023 MLB All-Stars? Quite a few candidates...
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): ‘Absolutely nails’: How Cubs’ Julian Merryweather carved out leverage role. “Merryweather’s season has likely flown under the radar because of the way it started.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Keegan Thompson’s struggles continuing at AAA. “Thompson has given up 10 runs on eight hits over five innings, and the most troubling part is that he’s walked 10 with six strikeouts.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): I’m very happy to see Miguel Amaya getting everyday starts. “The Cubs are not messing around this time with a call-up, even if it winds up being brief.”
- Michael Brakebill (Cubbies Crib*): Chicago Cubs’ Dansby Swanson leading all of MLB in key stats. “... shortstop Swanson has been fantastic for the Cubs.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Still adjusting to bigs, Mervis has plenty in his corner. “The fact that I’m getting my opportunities,” Mervis said, “and continuing to get at-bats when I’m going through this stretch, is important for me.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs plan to send Cody Bellinger on rehab assignment before returning from IL. ‘‘Certainly, he’s been out long enough that we feel like he’s going to need it,’’ Hoyer said.
- Elena Shklyar (Marquee Sports Network*): ‘He’s basically Babe Ruth’: Cubs in awe of Shohei Ohtani’s star power. “The dude’s like an ace pitcher and a 3-hole hitter, all in one. It just doesn’t really make sense to me,” Jameson Taillon said.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Jenkins reflects before his hometown legend is set in stone. “Chatham-Kent loves Fergie,” said Darrin Canniff, the town’s Mayor. Brittany Ghiroli {$} has thoughts.
- Valentina Valentini (Chicago Tribune*): Diamond jubilee: How to have a ball in London during the Cubs vs. Cardinals series. “Baseball might be America’s favorite pastime, but the rest of the world wants in on the fun, too.”
