Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants preview, Friday 6/9, 9:15 CT

REASON FOR HOPE TONIGHT?: The Cubs are 160-198 in all games at San Francisco, but they are 63-56 in first games of series there, including 20-18 when they have arrived from Los Angeles. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

DANSBY FOR THE DEFENSE: Dansby Swanson has gone 44 consecutive games at shortstop since April 20 without committing an error (152 total chances). The franchise record for such things is 60 games, set by (ready for this?) Mick Kelleher from September 7, 1976-August 21, 1979. (Kelleher did make errors at other positions during that span, but none at shortstop.)

THE WALK WATCH: The Cubs have 234 walks through 62 games, which is third in MLB behind the Padres and Dodgers. That's 3.77 per game, a pace for 611. The franchise record is 656, set in 2016.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Giants lineup:

Giants’ lineup vs. Cubs:



LaMonte Wade Jr. - 1B

Thairo Estrada - 2B

Joc Pederson - DH

Michael Conforto - RF

J.D. Davis - 3B

Mike Yastrzemski - CF

Blake Sabol - LF

Patrick Bailey - C

Brandon Crawford - SS



Anthony DeSclafani - RHP — Maria I. Guardado (@mi_guardado) June 9, 2023

Also of interest for tonight’s game:

Umpires for #Cubs (26-36) at #SFGiants (32-30):

Jacob Metz, Pat Hoberg, Nestor Ceja, Brian O'Nora (base assignments not confirmed until first pitch)



First Pitch: 10:15 pm

Venue: Oracle Park — Umpire Crew (@UmpCrew) June 9, 2023

Marcus Stroman, RHP vs. Anthony DeSclafani, RHP

Marcus Stroman is having the best year of his career. Last four starts: 0.93 ERA, 0.690 WHIP. He hasn’t allowed an earned run over his last 20 innings.

He also had one of his best starts last year in San Francisco, July 29, 2022: six shutout innings, eight hits, one walk. The Cubs could use another one of those tonight.

Anthony DeSclafani was injured most of 2022 (ankle). This year he started out well, but over his last six starts: 6.12 ERA, 1.485 WHIP. That includes being torched for six runs (five earned) in three innings in his last start June 4 vs. the Orioles.

The last time he faced the Cubs was pre-2021 selloff, June 3, and just two Cubs of the 13 who played in that game are still on the team (Ian Happ, Patrick Wisdom). We used to see DeSclafani fairly often when he pitched for the Reds, but that’s his only outing against the Cubs since he’s been with the Giants.

