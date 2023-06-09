Baseball history unpacked, June 9

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Marty Callaghan, Sal Madrid, Roy Smalley, Doug Clemens, Tom Edens, Mike Fontenot, Buck Coats, Zac Rosscup, Tony Wolters.

Today in history:

68 - Roman Emperor Nero commits suicide, imploring his secretary Epaphroditos to slit his throat to evade a Senate-imposed death by flogging.

- Roman Emperor Nero commits suicide, imploring his secretary Epaphroditos to slit his throat to evade a Senate-imposed death by flogging. 1456 - 23rd recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

- 23rd recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet. 1891 - French painter Paul Gauguin arrives in Papeete, Tahiti.

- French painter Paul Gauguin arrives in Papeete, Tahiti. 1915 - William Jennings Bryan quits as US Secretary of State.

- William Jennings Bryan quits as US Secretary of State. 1930 - Chicago Tribune reporter Jake Lingle is killed during rush hour at the Illinois Central train station by the Leo Vincent Brothers, allegedly over a $100,000 USD gambling debt owed to Al Capone.

- Chicago Tribune reporter Jake Lingle is killed during rush hour at the Illinois Central train station by the Leo Vincent Brothers, allegedly over a $100,000 USD gambling debt owed to Al Capone. 2010 - Stanley Cup Final, Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA: Chicago Blackhawks edge Philadelphia Flyers, 4-3 in OT for a 4-2 series win. It’s the first Stanley Cup for Chicago since 1961.

