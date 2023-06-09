Outside The Confines: Up in smoke

If you like to be able to breathe when going to baseball games, then attending one on the East Coast right now wouldn’t be ideal. As wildfires rage in Canada, the smoke moving down the East Coast is creating dangerous air quality conditions for hundreds of miles.

As a result several MLB games on Wednesday and Thursday were postponed. On Wednesday the Tigers/Phillies game and Yankees/White Sox game were both postponed; then on Thursday the Diamondbacks/Nationals game was postponed. While many online dismissed the need by suggesting fans could choose not to attend, this seemed to overlook the danger posed to players who did not get to decide whether or not they wanted to play.

MLB has long drawn criticism for its approach to postponing games. Many games played during intense storms pose genuine risk to players as the equipment and field become slippery and impossible to navigate. So it’s nice to see MLB taking safety into consideration in a real way with this haze.

Now let’s get onto some non-smoke-related links!

