Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: June 9

Iowa had an epic comeback and Jared Young hit an epic home run. That was pretty much all the good news tonight.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs scored five runs in the top of the ninth after two were out to defile the St. Paul Saints (Twins), 7-5.

Starter Caleb Kilian was good through the first five innings, but he gave up a three-run home run in the sixth to give himself an ugly final line. Kilian allowed five runs on ten hits (including two home runs) over six innings. Killian struck out three and did not walk anyone.

Cam Sanders pitched the final three innings without allowing a run and got the win. He did get into a bit of trouble with a walk and a double after two were out in the bottom of the ninth, but he then struck out Andrew Stevenson to end the game. Sanders’ final line was no runs on one hit over three innings. He struck out five and walked one.

Left fielder Yonathan Perlaza led off the game with a home run, his sixth of the season and third in June already. Perlaza was 1 for 5.

DH Jared Young hit a monster 493-foot home run with the bases empty in the seventh inning. I can’t find the leaderboard for the minors, but that would be the longest home run hit in the majors this season. It was Young’s seventh home run this year. He was 1 for 4.

The I-Cubs were down to their final out in the top of the ninth and trailing 5-2 when center fielder Nelson Velázquez hit an RBI double to make it 5-3. After a walk to Chase Strumpf, Jake Slaughter tied the game up with a ground-rule double. Then shortstop Sergio Alcántara gave Iowa the lead with a two-run double.

Velázquez and Slaughter were both 1 for 4. Alcántara went 2 for 4.

Young’s monster home run. Honestly, I can’t see where it went. Far.

This home run by Jared Young went 493 feet in case anyone was wondering... pic.twitter.com/JSDfyg7BUy — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) June 10, 2023

Perlaza’s home run.

And just like that... Yonathan Perlaza gets us on the scoreboard with a leadoff home run! pic.twitter.com/g3eAqpHLcd — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) June 10, 2023

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were knocked out of orbit by the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels), 5-4 in ten innings.

Starter Walker Powell pitched well until he allowed a two-run home run in the sixth inning. Still, he got the “quality start” by giving up three runs on five hits over six innings. Powell struck out five and walked no one.

Blake Whitney tried for a two-out save, but he gave up a run in the bottom of the ninth to send it to extra innings. It would have been two runs if not for a terrific throw to the plate by right fielder Cole Roederer, nailing a runner trying to score from third on a fly ball. Whitney’s final line was one run on three hits over two innings. He struck out three and walked two, although one walk was intentional.

After the Smokies failed to score in the top of the tenth, Danis Correa failed to retire a batter in the bottom of the tenth. A bunt single sent the automatic runner to third base and a wild pitch scored the winning run.

The Smokies were trailing this game 3-1 in the eighth when second baseman Scott McKeon gave them the lead with a three-run home run. It was McKeon’s first ever Double-A home run and his second of the season. McKeon went 1 for 4.

First baseman Haydn McGeary went 2 for 3 with a double and a walk.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs got wrenched by the Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics), 5-4.

Starter Richard Gallardo allowed four runs on eight hits over six innings. He struck out six and walked just one.

The loss went to Chase Watkins, who surrendered a solo home run to Danny Bautista Jr. in the top of the eighth inning. Watkins’ line was one run on two hits over 1.2 innings. He walked two and struck out four.

Second baseman James Triantos went 2 for 4 with a walk and one run scored.

DH Yohendrick Pinango tied the game up 4-4 with a two-run single in the seventh inning. Pinango went 1 for 3 with a walk.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans double-bogied against the Augusta GreenJackets (Braves), 11-8.

Starter Nick Hull got knocked around for six runs on six hits over just three innings. The first batter he faced in the bottom of the first homered off of him. Hull walked four and struck out three. He also hit one batter.

The loss went to Erian Rodriguez, who allowed five runs, four earned on five hits over 3.1 innings. Rodriguez walked one and struck out one.

Third baseman Juan Mora gave the Birds and early 2-0 lead with a two-run home run, his second of the season. Mora went 2 for 6 with three runs batted in.

Catcher Moises Ballesteros cranked a solo home run in the second inning, his seventh of 2023. Ballesteros went 1 for 5.

First baseman Felix Stevens had two doubles in a 3 for 5 game. He scored three runs.

DH Reivaj Garcia went 2 for 5 with a double and scored twice.

Shortstop Christian Hernandez was 1 for 2 with three walks and three stolen bases. He scored one run.

ACL Cubs

Losing to the Athletics, 8-1 in the sixth inning.