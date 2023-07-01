Chicago Cubs vs. Cleveland Guardians preview, Saturday 7/1, 6:15 CT

The weather forecast for this evening is a bit iffy, so here’s the local radar for your convenience:

Saturday notes...

HISTORICALLY GOOD: Justin Steele’s ERA is 2.43; Marcus Stroman’s, 2.47. They are the first pair of Cubs starters with ERAs below 2.50 after at least 15 starts each in the team’s first 80 games of a season since 2016, when Kyle Hendricks was at 2.15 and Jon Lester, 2.44. Hendricks and Lester were the first such pair since 1945, when Ray Prim was at 2.34 and Claude Passeau, 2.47. The only earlier pair in the Live Ball Era was in 1933: Lon Warneke (1.94) and Charlie Root (2.46). Steele’s 2.43 is the lowest of any pitcher in either league, by .01 over Bryce Elder of the Braves. Framber Valez of the Astros, at 2.49, is the only other qualifying pitcher below 2.50. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

The Cubs went back over .500 vs. A.L. teams with Friday’s win, now standing 13-12. They will play 46 games vs. American League clubs this year. Next up after this weekend: A three-game series starting Friday in New York vs. the Yankees. RUN DIFFERENTIAL: The Cubs remain the only N.L. Central team with a positive run differential, +32. The Reds are -14, the Brewers -22 and the Pirates and Cardinals are both -31. Further, there are only four N.L. teams with a better run differential than the Cubs: Braves (+129), Dodgers (+68), Giants (+43) and Diamondbacks (+38).

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Guardians lineup:

Marcus Stroman, RHP vs. Tanner Bibee, RHP

As you surely know, Marcus Stroman left Sunday’s game in London with a blister issue. He threw a bullpen session Thursday and was declared ready to go today.

Apart from the London game, Stroman’s been generally outstanding all year. In his five starts previous to Sunday: 1.27 ERA, 0.867 WHIP, just one home run allowed in 42⅔ innings.

Stroman hasn’t faced Cleveland since 2019, so that’s largely irrelevant. Only a couple of current Guardians have faced him. Jose Ramirez is 6-for-23 (.261) against Stroman.

Tanner Bibee was Cleveland’s fifth-round pick in 2021 out of Cal State Fullerton and was a Top 100 prospect before this season. He is making his 12th MLB start and his results have generally been good. He’s obviously never faced the Cubs or anyone on their active roster. You can see his pitch usage chart below.

Today’s game is on Fox-TV (regional — coverage map). A reminder that if you subscribe to MLB.TV or MLB Extra Innings, you can watch this game even if it’s not on the Fox affiliate in your market.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

Please visit our SB Nation Guardians site Covering The Corner.

Discuss amongst yourselves.