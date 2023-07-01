Cub Tracks’ ten spot

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

In the minors: Patrick Wisdom had a good game in his first rehab start, going 1 for 3 with a walk and a bomb. Adrian Sampson threw for the second time in the Arizona Complex League and allowed three runs on seven hits in three innings.

In Chicago: Justin Steele (8-2, 2.62) versus Cal Quantrill (2-4, 5.61), Cubs vs. first-place Cleveland to open a weekend series and stop a four-game skid. It didn’t start out well but Steely J is an adept and performed his usual legerdemain. The Cubs put up a crooked number in the third but could have had a lot more. Still, any number of runs is a plus when you have the man of Steele on the hill. Jared Young provided some insurance, and it was ON.

2️⃣ triples in 2️⃣ days for Jared Young! pic.twitter.com/XAciYdQRGQ — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 30, 2023

Super Smash Bros pic.twitter.com/NLJ9nh9H3d — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 30, 2023

Best ERA in the National League?



The Man of Steele. pic.twitter.com/4UcJNK20lm — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 30, 2023

#ChicagoCubs Rake Report 06/28/23:



Total Pitches: 158 ⚾

Good Swing Decision?: 83.5%



Most Disciplined: Mike Tauchman

Least Disciplined: Nick Madrigal#CHC #NextStartsHere pic.twitter.com/rlVL3IStFI — MLB Rake Report (@MLBRakeReport) June 29, 2023

