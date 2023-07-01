Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: July 1

Iowa Cubs

Rained out in Nebraska. Doubleheader tomorrow.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies blinded the Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds), 11-10.

It was a rough start for DJ Herz, who allowed five runs on three hits and five walks over four innings. Herz struck out five.

Luke Little entered the game with the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh inning. He got a strikeout to end that threat and then he retired the side in order in the eighth inning and got the win. Little struck out one over 1.1 perfect innings.

Danis Correa entered the game in the ninth and got the save. He hit the first batter he faced, but then he struck out the next three.

Right fielder Cole Roederer was the big hero today, hitting two home runs, including a go-ahead three-run home run in the top of the eighth inning. Roederer’s first home run was a grand slam in the fourth inning. Roederer went 3 for 3 with two walks and the seven runs batted in. He scored three times. Roederer now has five home runs this year.

DH Nelson Maldonado went 2 for 4 with a double, a walk and a two-run single in the fourth inning. Maldonado scored one run.

Shortstop Levi Jordan went 2 for 6.

Pete Crow-Armstrong went 1 for 6, but he scored from second base on a routine 3-6 fielder’s choice by BJ Murray Jr. It was some impressive baserunning.

Huge night for Cole Roederer. 3-run go ahead shot after a grand slam earlier. 3-3 with 2 BBs and 7 RBI. pic.twitter.com/raldB90YmZ — Brad (@ballskwok) July 2, 2023

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were decoyed by the Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins), 6-5.

Connor Noland started and took the loss. Noland allowed five runs, four earned, on eight hits over five innings. The big blow was a three-run home run by Jake Thompson in the second inning. Noland struck out three and walked no one.

Left fielder Yohendrick Pinango hit two solo home runs tonight. The first came in the second inning and the second one was in the eighth. Pinango now has four home runs this year—so he doubled his season total. He was 3 for 5.

Second baseman James Triantos was 2 for 4 with an RBI single in the ninth. He was also hit by a pitch.

Shortstop Ed Howard went 3 for 5 with one run batted in.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans kenneled the Charleston RiverDogs (Rays), 6-3.

Starter Nick Hull dominated the RiverDogs over six scoreless innings. He allowed just two hits. Hull struck out seven and walked just one en route to his fourth win.

DH Juan Mora was 2 for 3 with a double and a sacrifice fly. He had two total RBI on the game.

Catcher Miguel Pabon was 2 for 4 and scored once.

Highlights:

ACL Cubs

Beat Diamondbacks Red, 9-5.