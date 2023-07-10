2023 MLB Home Run Derby, Monday 7/10, 7 p.m. CT

Here is the bracket for the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby:

There are several fun and interesting players in this year’s bracket, though there’s no particular rooting interest for Cubs fans. Seeding was determined by each participant’s home run total through last Tuesday’s games with ties being broken by total home runs since June 15.

Here’s how the Home Run Derby works:

Timing:

The regulation period of rounds 1 & 2 will be 3:00 minutes per batter.

The regulation period of the final round will be 2:00 minutes per batter

The timer starts with release of the first pitch, and a round ends when the timer strikes zero. A home run shall count provided the pitch was released before the timer strikes zero.

Each batter is allowed to call one 45-second time out in the regulation period of each round (including in the final round). No time outs are permitted in the bonus period.

Bonus Time:

All batters will be awarded 30 seconds of bonus time following the regulation period of each round.

A batter will be awarded an additional 30 seconds of bonus time if he hits at least two home runs that equals or exceeds 440 feet in the regulation period of that round. If this occurs, the bonus time for the round will be 60 seconds.

The bonus period — whether it is 30 seconds or 60 seconds — is a single time segment, with no time outs.

After the regulation period, a batter is allowed a short break before his bonus period begins.

During the bonus period, a special T-Mobile magenta ball will be used.

Scoring/Advancement:

Batter with most home runs hit in each matchup will advance to the next round.

Ties in any round will be broken by a 60-second swing-off with no stoppage of time or additional time added; if a tie remains after the swing-off, batters will engage in successive three-swing swing-offs until there is a winner.

If the second batter hits more than the first batter in any matchup, he will be declared the winner and not attempt to hit additional home runs. If this occurs during the regulation period, the batter will not need the bonus period.

Enjoy tonight’s festivities!